An increasing number of consumers are taking the ‘No Buy 2025’ pledge

Social media has provided a platform for users to show off what they’ve recently purchased. So-called influencers have played a big role in that trend.

But a new trend may be emerging. Over the last five years, many people on social media have posted videos talking about what they aren’t buying.

The Wall Street Journal reports the movement may be reaching critical mass, with the label “No Buy 2025.” More and more people on social media are pledging not to buy anything but essentials this year. They’re getting encouragement from videos like the one below, describing how it works.

Breaking the paycheck-to-paycheck cycle

The objective is not to unnecessarily deprive yourself. Rather, it’s to save money by cutting spending on things you don’t really need – many of which are hawked relentlessly on social media. Many people have found they no longer live paycheck to paycheck.

“We are spending so much less money, it’s crazy,” Rachel Holdsworth, a part-time nurse and stay-at-home mom from Indiana, told the Journal. “It’s been very empowering to live within our means.”

Marcus Sturdivant Sr., a Charlotte, N.C., financial advisor, thinks stating a goal like “No Buy 2025” out loud is not a bad idea.

“Stating one's goals out loud and telling others increases accountability and follow-through,” he told ConsumerAffairs. “This is usually a 12-month challenge so give yourself some grace if you fall off the no-buy wagon and purchase something. Some latitude is important in any financial goal.”

Sturdivant says choosing an “accountability buddy,” someone else with the same goal, may improve chances for success. He also says there is no need for what may be unrealistric goals. He suggests a “No Buy February 2025 to start.