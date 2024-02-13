Write a review
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Tech News

Verizon Wireless News

Tech News

Verizon and T-Mobile rates are changing

Do you really need all the frills? Here’s how you can save some money.

Featured Tech News photo

Got a mobile phone? Get ready to spend a little more because mobile carriers are raising their rates and changing their policies.

The two companies leading the charge are T-Mobile and Verizon. T-Mobile has revised its Price Lock policy, which will now affect new customers.

If you’re an existing customer with a Price Lock plan, you won’t see any changes. However, new subscribers will be subject to a new policy – one where T-Mobile commits to covering the cost of their fina...

Read article
Featured Tech News photo

Latest Articles

  1. DVDs and Blu-rays are selling for more than ever
  2. Your wireless carrier may have been tracking you without telling you
  3. Windows Mail's default app is changing. Here's how.
  4. Want Peacock for free? There’s a way you can get it for two weeks.
  5. FTC investigating TikTok over data privacy protocols

Not sure how to choose?

Get expert buying tips about Verizon Wireless News delivered to your inbox.

    By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

    Thanks for subscribing.

    You have successfully subscribed to our newsletter! Enjoy reading our tips and recommendations.

    Recent Articles

    Newest
    • Newest
    • Oldest
    Article Image

    More than 10,000 Verizon employees accepted buyout offer

    The company is moving forward with its restructuring effort as it prepares for 5G launch

    On Monday, Verizon said that more than 10,000 employees (or around 7 percent of its workforce) accepted its buyout offer, first announced in September.

    The carrier said previously that it aimed to save $10 billion by 2021 and thin out its workforce as part of its effort to prepare for the launch of its 5G network service.

    In addition to cutting costs, the buyout program was intended to give Verizon "an opportunity to find more efficiencies in the size and scope of our V Team and help expedite the building of an innovative operating model for our future," CEO Hans Vestberg said in a memo to employees in September.

    Restructuring ahead of 5G rollout

    Verizon offered 44,000 employees across all of its business segments three weeks’ pay for every year at the company, up to 60 weeks. Verizon promised earlier this fall that its cost-cutting drive wouldn’t affect sales executives or managers in "crucial company roles.”  

    The end dates for the employees who accepted the buyout offer range from the end of 2018 to June 2019.

    “For those who were accepted, the coming weeks and months will be a transition. For the entire V Team, there will be opportunities to work differently as we prepare for the great things to come at Verizon,” Vestberg said in a note to employees.

    Verizon is currently taking steps to prepare for the rollout of 5G network service.

    “These changes are well-planned and anticipated, and they will be seamless to our customers,” Vestberg said in a statement. “This is a moment in time, given our financial and operational strength, to begin to better serve customers with more agility, speed and flexibility.”

    On Monday, Verizon said that more than 10,000 employees (or around 7 percent of its workforce) accepted its buyout offer, first announced in September....

    Article Image

    Verizon’s severance package offer extended to 44,000 managers

    The carrier’s cost-cutting drive could eliminate more than a quarter of its workforce

    Verizon’s voluntary severance package offering, made last month, was extended to roughly 44,000 employees, the company confirmed to The Wall Street Journal. That works out to more than a quarter of the carrier’s total workforce.

    The severance packages are part of a four-year plan to save the company $10 billion and give it "an opportunity to find more efficiencies in the size and scope of our V Team and help expedite the building of an innovative operating model for our future," CEO Hans Vestberg wrote in a memo to employees and reviewed by the Journal.

    Employees eligible for the severance packages were offered three weeks’ pay for every year at the company, up to 60 weeks.

    Verizon -- which has more than 153,000 employees -- said the cost-cutting drive won’t affect sales executives or managers in "crucial company roles.”  

    The same day the severance package offer was announced, the carrier notified about 2,500 of its IT employees that they were being transferred to Indian outsourcing giant Infosys as part of a $700 million outsourcing agreement. Employees that received this notification aren’t eligible for severance payments and will not receive their 2018 bonus if they are offered a job at Infosys and do not accept it.

    Verizon is currently rolling out the nation's first 5G wireless service in a number of cities. Last month, the carrier began inviting people in the selected cities (Houston, Indianapolis, Los Angeles, and Sacramento) to sign up for the service.

    Verizon’s voluntary severance package offering, made last month, was extended to roughly 44,000 employees, the company confirmed to The Wall Street Journal...

    Article Image

    Verizon is giving customers six months of free Apple Music

    The offer is valid for new and existing Verizon Unlimited plan subscribers

    Starting August 16, new and existing Verizon customers can get six months of free access to Apple Music with an unlimited plan. The deal will give customers full, ad-free access to the music streaming service's 45 million songs on any of their devices.

    In a statement, Verizon hinted that more perks will grow out of this partnership by noting that this is “just the first step.”

    "It gives our customers exactly what they want: Apple's best-in-class music streaming experience, paired with an unlimited plan tailored to them, on the network they deserve," said Angie Klein, Verizon's vice president of marketing, in a statement.

    "And now that you can mix and match our unlimited plans, every person in your family can stream worry-free on the unlimited plan they need, without paying for things they don't."

    Competing with rivals

    In June, Verizon introduced a higher tier plan with added high-speed data. Sprint and AT&T both relaunched their data offerings to include more expensive options. As ConsumerAffairs recently reported, T-Mobile took a different route by announcing a cheaper, stripped down unlimited plan that is set to launch on Friday.

    Verizon is joining other carriers that have introduced plans that allow consumers to bundle with music streaming services. Sprint has been giving away free Tidal subscriptions with its Unlimited Plus plan for some time. Prior to its partnership with Tidal, Sprint used to bundle plans with access to Spotify premium.

    Verizon will post more about the registration process for the offer on its website August 16.

    Starting August 16, new and existing Verizon customers can get six months of free access to Apple Music with an unlimited plan. The deal will give customer...

    Get the news you need delivered to you

    Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.

    By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

    You’re signed up

    We’ll start sending you the news you need delivered straight to you. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.