Chicken salad mislabeled as pasta salad recalled

Reser's Fine Foods is recalling about 5,300 pounds of ready-to-eat pasta salad because some containers may actually contain chicken salad with undeclared egg and milk allergens.

The recalled product was distributed to foodservice locations in seven states: Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, New Jersey, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia.

Consumers should not eat the product and should throw it away or return it to the place of purchase, the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service said.

Reser's Fine Foods is recalling approximately 5,300 pounds of a ready-to-eat pasta salad product after discovering that some containers were mislabeled and may actually contain chicken salad with undeclared egg and milk allergens, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA's) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The Class I recall — the highest threat level – involves five-pound plastic tubs labeled "Molly's Kitchen California Style Pasta Salad" with the "USE BY JUL/16/26 430" date printed on the side. The product was produced on June 11, 2026, and bears establishment number P-00874 on the container.

According to the FSIS, the containers labeled as pasta salad may actually contain ready-to-eat chicken salad. Because chicken salad contains egg and milk, consumers with allergies or sensitivities to either ingredient could face a potentially serious health risk if they eat the mislabeled product.

Distributed in seven states

The affected product was shipped to distributors in Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, New Jersey, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia for further distribution to foodservice locations, meaning consumers may have received the product through restaurants, cafeterias, or other foodservice establishments rather than retail grocery stores.

The company discovered the problem after notifying the FSIS that some ready-to-eat chicken salad products had mistakenly been labeled as pasta salad.

As of the recall announcement, no confirmed illnesses or allergic reactions had been reported. However, FSIS advises anyone concerned about a possible reaction to contact a healthcare provider.

What to do

Because the product may still be in refrigerators, the FSIS is urging consumers not to eat it. Instead, the agency says the product should be discarded or returned to the place of purchase.

The FSIS said it will conduct routine recall effectiveness checks to verify that customers have been notified and that the affected product has been removed from commerce.

The agency also plans to post retail distribution lists on its recall website if they become available.