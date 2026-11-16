U.S. flights approach normal after a weekend of ground stop disruptions

U.S. airline operations were moving toward normal Monday morning after Friday’s nationwide ground stop disrupted travel throughout the weekend.

American Airlines expected a largely normal Monday schedule, while Delta warned that some delays and cancellations could continue.

Travelers should check flight status before leaving for the airport, with flexible rebooking options still available at some airlines.

U.S. airlines were approaching normal operations Monday morning, November 16, following a weekend spent recovering from Friday’s nationwide ground stop, although some travelers continued to face canceled flights.

About 250 U.S. flights were canceled by 4 a.m. ET Monday, according to FlightAware data.

That follows a difficult Sunday, when FlightAware recorded 2,291 cancellations as of 3 p.m. ET. Airlines spent the weekend restoring schedules and getting aircraft and flight crews back into position after Friday’s disruption.

American Airlines offered an encouraging assessment heading into Monday. In an update issued late Sunday, the carrier said its crews and aircraft were positioned to support a largely normal schedule, with favorable weather expected across its network.

American said it did not anticipate additional widespread cancellations tied to the ground stop. Its travel alert remained in effect, giving affected customers options to change their plans or request a refund.

Delta also reported progress, saying Sunday that most flights were operating normally. However, it cautioned that some passengers could still encounter delays or cancellations while the airline completed its recovery.

Flexible rebooking options

The carrier extended flexible rebooking options to cover travel scheduled November 13 through November 16. Customers covered by the waiver can change flights at no additional cost through Delta’s app or website, the airline said.

Friday’s disruption began after a technical problem developed around 3:30 p.m. Eastern. The Federal Aviation Administration said the system stabilized and air traffic resumed at 8:15 p.m., nearly five hours later.

In an explanation released Sunday, the FAA said excessive data overwhelmed parts of its telecommunications network, disrupting aircraft communications and radar feeds. Investigators identified two potential sources: a radar facility in Amarillo, Texas, and a radio communications site in El Dorado, Arkansas.

The agency said its network provider, L3Harris, blocked those locations, helping stabilize the network. The FAA and the company continued investigating the underlying cause.

For Monday travelers, the airlines’ advice remained straightforward: Check the status of each flight before heading to the airport and continue monitoring airline notifications.

Delta said it would automatically rebook customers whose flights were canceled onto the next best available itinerary. Both Delta and American urged passengers to use their apps or websites for current flight information and available travel options.