Apple's $2,000 folding iPhone comes with a potentially expensive catch

Apple's new iPhone Duo starts at $1,999 : However, repairing its folding screen without coverage could cost another $999.

Early durability tests offer mixed results: The hinge survived thousands of folds, but the crease down the middle of the screen became more noticeable.

AppleCare+ can reduce repair bills considerably: But shoppers need to factor in the cost of coverage and understand what's covered under warranty.

Spending $2,000 on a smartphone is already a pretty big financial commitment. But what if something goes wrong with the screen?

That's a question worth asking if you're considering Apple's new iPhone Duo, the company's first foldable smartphone. While early durability tests suggest Apple has built a sturdy folding mechanism, they also raise questions about how well the flexible screen will hold up over time.

And here's where things get expensive. Replacing the phone's inner display without AppleCare+ costs an estimated $999. That's roughly half the starting price of the phone itself.

The hinge holds up, but what about the screen?

According to Android Authority, independent reviewers subjected the iPhone Duo to thousands of opening and closing cycles.

In one test, the phone survived 10,500 folds at room temperature, followed by another 1,000 folds in freezing conditions. The hinge continued working smoothly, which is encouraging.

But the crease running down the middle of the flexible screen became noticeably deeper, both visually and to the touch.

Another reviewer completed more than 32,000 partial folds without major hinge problems.

These tests don't necessarily reflect everyday use, and a more noticeable crease doesn't automatically mean the screen is failing. Still, they raise an important question: What happens if that expensive folding display eventually needs replacing?

A broken screen could cost you $999

Apple's published repair estimates reveal just how costly owning its first foldable phone could become.

Here's what some common repairs cost without AppleCare+:

Inner folding display: $999

Outer display: $379

Cover layer: $49

Back glass: $199

Battery replacement: $229

Other damage: $1,499

That last “Other damage” figure is particularly eye-opening. This could include major hinge damage, liquid damage, or multiple damaged components that require extensive repairs.

Depending on the damage, repairing the iPhone Duo could cost nearly 75% of what you paid for the phone in the first place.

There is one relatively inexpensive bright spot. Apple designed the protective cover layer over the inner screen to be replaceable separately, with an estimated $49 repair cost. That could help with certain surface problems without replacing the entire folding display.

Is AppleCare+ worth the extra money?

For anyone considering the iPhone Duo, this is where the math gets interesting.

AppleCare+ coverage costs $19.99 per month, $199.99 annually, or $399 upfront. With coverage, the estimated cost of repairing the inner display drops from $999 to $99.

Here's a simple example:

Say you buy the iPhone Duo and pay $199.99 for one year of AppleCare+. Six months later, you accidentally damage the folding screen.

Your total cost for coverage and that repair would be about $299, compared with $999 if you had skipped the protection plan. That's roughly $700 in potential savings.

Of course, there's another side to that equation. If you keep the phone for three years and never need a repair, paying $199.99 annually would cost nearly $600 for coverage you didn't use.

That's why it's worth checking whether your wireless carrier, credit card, or another protection plan already provides similar coverage before paying for AppleCare+.

What if the screen breaks on its own?

There's an important distinction between a manufacturing defect and accidental damage.

Apple's standard one-year limited warranty generally covers defects in materials and workmanship. It doesn't cover accidental damage or ordinary wear and tear.

So if your screen fails because of a verified manufacturing defect, you may qualify for a warranty repair or replacement without paying an accidental-damage fee.

But if the screen cracks because you dropped the phone, the repair would generally be your responsibility unless you have additional coverage. And if the crease simply becomes more noticeable over time, don't assume Apple will replace it under warranty.

That determination depends on whether Apple considers the condition a covered defect.

Should you wait before buying?

There's nothing wrong with being an early adopter, especially if you've been waiting for Apple to release a foldable phone.

But first-generation products can come with unknowns, particularly when they introduce moving parts and flexible displays.

Before spending $2,000, consider a few practical steps.