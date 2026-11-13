Consumer product safety recall roundup for November 13, 2026

Recall roundup: Generators, toys, mattresses, masks, cheese, medicine and sandwiches

Here are newly announced recalls and safety warnings from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and the Food and Drug Administration.

Cummins generators pose fire and burn risk

Cummins is recalling nearly 3,000 dual-fuel portable generators after reports of fuel discharging and caps ejecting unexpectedly.

The gasoline tank can build excessive pressure because valves were installed incorrectly, which can cause fuel to spray out or the fuel cap to eject.

About 2,960 units were sold at Camping World, Factory Pure, Northern Tool and AP Electric stores, and online at Cummins.com, from May 2025 through August 2026 for between $1,640 and $1,930.

Consumers should stop using the generator immediately, check whether their unit is included in the recall, and arrange a free repair through an authorized Cummins service location.

Cummins Inc., of Columbus, Indiana, is recalling Cummins Onan P5000iDF EFI Dual Fuel Portable Generators sold in dark gray. The generators run on gasoline or propane and produce between 4,500 and 5,000 watts, depending on the fuel used. Cummins said incorrectly installed valves can keep gasoline vapors from venting properly from the tank.

The hazard

The faulty valve installation can allow dangerous pressure to build inside the gasoline tank. That pressure can force fuel out of the unit or cause the fuel cap to eject, creating a serious fire and burn hazard. The company has received 11 reports of fuel discharging from the unit and fuel caps ejecting unexpectedly, including one report of a consumer being splashed in the face with fuel. No medical attention was needed.

What to do

Consumers should stop using the recalled generators immediately. They should check the model and part number at Cummins' recall page to see whether their unit is affected, and if it is, contact an authorized Cummins service location to schedule a free repair performed at the service center.

Company contact

Cummins at 800-286-6467 Monday through Friday anytime, or online at www.cummins.com/en-na/na/generators/portable-generators/safety-recalls/campaigns/7308. Consumers can also visit www.cummins.com/en-na/na/generators/portable-generators and click “Safety Recalls” at the top of the page.

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SHEIN baby toy sets create choking danger

SHEIN is recalling baby rattle and teether toy sets because detachable knobs can become deadly small parts for young children.

The purple and orange knobs can detach from the toys, violating the small parts ban and posing a choking hazard to children under 3.

About 2,657 toy sets were sold on US.Shein.com from November 2025 through July 2026 for about $10.

Consumers should stop using the toy sets immediately, take them away from children, and contact SHEIN for a refund after confirming disposal.

SHEIN Distribution Corporation, of Los Angeles, is recalling Baby Rattle and Teether Toy Sets that include seven toys in pastel colors and shapes. The recalled sets carry SKU “sk25070936134444119,” printed on the upper right corner of the packaging label. Federal regulators said parts can come loose on products intended for infants and toddlers.

The hazard

The recalled toy sets violate the mandatory small parts ban because components can detach and create a choking risk for very young children. Specifically, the purple and orange knobs can break free from the product. No incidents or injuries were reported before the recall was announced.

What to do

Consumers should stop using the recalled toy sets right away and keep them away from children. SHEIN is offering refunds, and consumers will be asked to confirm that they disposed of the toy sets in order to receive the refund.

Company contact

SHEIN toll-free at 833-853-8668 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, by email at uscsteam@shein.com, or online at https://us.shein.com/product-recalls/list. Consumers can also visit https://us.shein.com and click “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page.

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QIOMALA pressure washers bring electrocution hazard

QIOMALA is recalling a small number of electric pressure washers because the cord design can encourage risky extension-cord use.

The pressure washers do not have an adequate-length power cord, which can lead consumers to use extension cords and face shock or electrocution hazards.

About 80 units were sold on Amazon.com from April 2026 through June 2026 for about $130.

Consumers should stop using the pressure washers immediately, destroy the power cord as instructed, and contact QIOMALA for a full refund.

Ningbo Miyao E-Commerce Co., doing business as QIOMALA, is recalling QIOMALA-branded pressure washers with model number “HWT12P.” The electric washers, sold in green with black and blue with black, measure about 14 inches deep, 11 inches wide and 15 inches high and came with a soap tank, four nozzles and a 20-foot hose. Regulators said the cord setup can push users toward unsafe operating practices.

The hazard

The recalled pressure washers lack an adequate-length power cord, which can encourage consumers to use an extension cord. That creates a serious risk of shock and electrocution, especially around water. No incidents or injuries had been reported at the time of the recall.

What to do

Consumers should stop using the recalled pressure washers immediately and contact QIOMALA for a full refund. The company says consumers should unplug the unit, cut the power cord in half, and email a photo of the destroyed pressure washer showing the model number to the company before disposing of the product.

Company contact

QIOMALA by email at QIOMALA@163.com.

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Pack and Play mattresses pose suffocation danger

Federal safety officials are warning consumers to stop using Mommy & Me Pack & Play Mattresses because they may not fit safely in play yards.

The aftermarket mattresses may not adequately fit certain play yards, creating deadly entrapment and suffocation hazards.

These mattresses were sold on Amazon.com from July 2025 through September 2025 for about $36 and may also have been sold by third-party sellers on other websites.

Consumers should stop using the mattresses immediately, dispose of them, and not sell or give them away.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission is warning consumers to stop using Mommy & Me Pack & Play Mattresses immediately. The products are aftermarket mattresses marketed for use with play yards, but regulators said they do not comply with the mandatory standard for crib mattresses. A poor fit inside a play yard can leave dangerous gaps around the edges.

The hazard

According to the CPSC, the mattresses may not adequately fit certain play yards, posing a deadly entrapment hazard and a suffocation risk. Products like these can create unsafe sleep environments for infants when they leave spaces between the mattress and the side of the play yard. The warning says the mattresses violate the mandatory federal standard for crib mattresses.

What to do

Consumers should stop using the mattresses immediately and dispose of them. The CPSC also said consumers should not resell the products or give them away, because doing so could expose another child to the same hazard.

Company contact

No company contact information was provided in the CPSC warning. Consumers can review the agency's warning page for more details.

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Qing Song snorkel masks raise drowning risk

The CPSC is urging consumers to stop using certain discontinued Qing Song full-face snorkel masks because they can interfere with breathing.

The masks can cause labored breathing, loss of consciousness, excess fluid in the lungs and dangerous carbon dioxide buildup, creating a drowning hazard.

The products were sold on Amazon.com and TikTok.com from January 2019 through August 2026.

Consumers should stop using the masks immediately, dispose of them, and not sell or give them away.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission is warning people to stop using certain discontinued Qing Song Full Face Snorkel Masks immediately. The agency said the masks can impair breathing in ways that may lead to drowning. The warning covers masks sold over several years through major online platforms.

The hazard

The CPSC said the masks can cause consumers to experience labored breathing, loss of consciousness or excess fluid in the lungs, all of which can lead to drowning. In addition, the masks can increase carbon dioxide levels inside the mask, worsening breathing difficulty. Those combined risks make the product especially dangerous during use in water.

What to do

Consumers should stop using the full-face snorkel masks immediately and dispose of them. The agency also warned consumers not to resell or give away the masks, because another user could face the same potentially life-threatening hazard.

Company contact

No company contact information was provided in the CPSC warning. Consumers can review the agency's warning page for more information.

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Raw cheddar recalled over listeria risk

Family Farmstead Dairy has recalled all of its cheddar cheese products because of possible contamination with Listeria monocytogenes.

The recalled raw cheddar products may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, which can cause serious or sometimes fatal infections.

The recall covers Raw Mild Cheddar and Raw Sharp Cheddar with all lot codes dated 10/16/27 and prior, distributed through retail stores in NY, NJ, VT, NH, MA, PA, RI, CT, DE, VA, WV and TN.

Consumers should not eat the recalled cheese and should return it to the place of purchase or contact the dairy directly for help.

Family Farmstead Dairy is recalling all cheddar cheese products, including Raw Mild Cheddar and Raw Sharp Cheddar, because of a possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. The affected products were distributed through retail stores across 12 states. The recall applies to all lot codes dated 10/16/27 and earlier.

The hazard

Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy people may experience high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. The infection can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

What to do

Consumers who purchased the affected cheddar products should not consume them. They may return the recalled cheese to the place of purchase or contact Family Farmstead Dairy directly for assistance.

Company contact

Consumers can contact Family Farmstead Dairy at (607) 397-4044 or by email at customerservice@familyfarmsteaddairy.com.

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Vancomycin vials recalled for glass particles

Eugia US is recalling one lot of injectable vancomycin after a glass particle was found inside a vial.

The drug may contain particulate matter identified as glass, which can cause blockages, clotting, organ damage or death if administered.

The recall covers lot number 3VM26026A, expiring JUL 2028, shipped nationwide to wholesalers from Sept. 2 through Sept. 15, 2026, for hospital and healthcare use.

Wholesalers, hospitals, pharmacies, institutions and doctors should stop using the lot immediately, quarantine it, and arrange return or replacement.

Eugia US LLC, formerly Auro Medics Pharma LLC, is conducting a voluntary nationwide recall of Vancomycin Hydrochloride for Injection USP 1.25g/Vial-30mL, a single-dose vial. The company said the recall was triggered by the presence of particulate matter identified as a glass particle inside a vial. The affected product was shipped nationwide to wholesalers for hospital and healthcare use.

The hazard

According to the company, use of a product containing glass particulates can cause serious adverse health consequences. Reported risks include blockage and clotting in blood vessels, loss of blood flow to vital organs, pulmonary embolism, permanent organ damage and death. The particles may also cause local vein irritation, inflammatory reactions, worsening of preexisting infections and allergic reactions, with especially high concern for neonates, infants and patients with compromised organ function.

What to do

Wholesalers, hospitals, pharmacies, institutions and doctors with the recalled lot in inventory should discontinue use immediately and quarantine the product. The company is notifying customers by recall letter and arranging for return or replacement of all recalled units.

Company contact

Eugia US LLC can be reached at 1-866-850-2876, Option 2, or by email at pvg@aurobindousa.com. Recall administrator Qualanex can be reached at 1-800-505-9291 or recall@qualanex.com.

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Breakfast sandwiches recalled for listeria hazard

Fresh & Ready Foods is recalling Fresh to You sausage, egg and cheese biscuit sandwiches because of possible Listeria contamination.

The sandwiches may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, which can cause severe illness and pregnancy complications.

The recall covers Fresh to You Sausage, Egg & Cheese Biscuit Sandwiches with SKU 3100048, UPC 8 405493 0168 4, and Fresh Thru dates from 11/07 through 11/19, distributed in Oregon and Washington.

Consumers should not eat the sandwiches and should discard any remaining product immediately.

Fresh & Ready Foods LLC is recalling Fresh to You brand Sausage, Egg & Cheese Biscuit Sandwiches because of possible contamination with Listeria monocytogenes. The products were distributed in Oregon and Washington to employee break rooms, refrigerated vending and cafeterias between Oct. 25 and Nov. 4, 2026. The recall identifies the affected sandwiches by SKU, UPC and Fresh Thru dates.

The hazard

Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy people may have short-term symptoms including high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. Listeria infection can also cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

What to do

Consumers who purchased the affected sandwiches should not consume them. The company said any remaining product should be discarded immediately.

Company contact

Consumers can contact the company at RecallConcern@HotLineGlobal.com or by calling 1-855-424-8390, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET.

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