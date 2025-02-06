Write a review
Healthy Aging and Cognitive Well-being

The content explores various factors contributing to healthy aging and cognitive well-being among seniors. It emphasizes the importance of cognitively stimulating jobs, social connections, and healthy lifestyles in reducing the risk of dementia and loneliness. Studies highlight the benefits of activities like playing musical instruments, engaging in regular physical exercise, and maintaining strong social ties. The articles also delve into the impacts of medications on cognitive health, with specific attention to drugs that may increase dementia risk. Additionally, practical advice is offered on how to support aging parents, manage health insurance after job loss, and recognize early signs of cognitive decline. Overall, the theme centers on promoting activities and lifestyle choices that support mental and physical health in older adulthood.

The role of family caregivers is growing, study finds

The number of family caregivers grew by 32% over 11 years

Amid the rising cost of senior care facilities, more aging baby boomers prefer to age in place, often creating the need for help from family caregivers. A new study shows those needs are growing.

Researchers at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and the University of Michigan’s Institute for Social Research have found the number of family caregivers supporting older adults grew by 32% between 2011 and 2022.

The surge underscores the growing reliance on fam...

