Little Giant recalls millions of ladders after serious injuries from falls

Little Giant is recalling about 3.66 million ladders that can retract unexpectedly if their Rapid Locks are not fully engaged.

The company received 25 reports of retraction, including 19 involving injuries.

Owners should stop using affected ladders and contact Little Giant for a repair kit.

Little Giant has recalled approximately 3,662,000 ladders, according to a November 5 notice from the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). Reported injuries include traumatic brain injury and fractures.

Affected models are Adjustable Fortress 2.0, Conquest 2.0, Dark Horse 2.0, Epic, King Kombo XT, Leveler, MegaLite, MegaLite+, Multi, Quantum, and Vector. Only ladders lacking an orange rectangular “QC” sticker above a Rapid Lock are recalled.

They sold from December 2015 through October 2026 for approximately $100 to $1,000.

The repair kit provides warning labels and instructions for checking lock engagement and lubrication. Locks that still malfunction require company evaluation; unresolved problems qualify for replacement or a refund based on purchase date.

Contact Little Giant at 866-201-9069, weekdays, 6 a.m.–3 p.m. Mountain time, or visit its recall page.

Additional details