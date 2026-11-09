Little Giant recalls millions of ladders after serious injuries from falls

Little Giant is recalling about 3.66 million ladders that can retract unexpectedly if their Rapid Locks are not fully engaged.
The company received 25 reports of retraction, including 19 involving injuries.
Owners should stop using affected ladders and contact Little Giant for a repair kit.
Little Giant has recalled approximately 3,662,000 ladders, according to a November 5 notice from the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). Reported injuries include traumatic brain injury and fractures.
Affected models are Adjustable Fortress 2.0, Conquest 2.0, Dark Horse 2.0, Epic, King Kombo XT, Leveler, MegaLite, MegaLite+, Multi, Quantum, and Vector. Only ladders lacking an orange rectangular “QC” sticker above a Rapid Lock are recalled.
They sold from December 2015 through October 2026 for approximately $100 to $1,000.
The repair kit provides warning labels and instructions for checking lock engagement and lubrication. Locks that still malfunction require company evaluation; unresolved problems qualify for replacement or a refund based on purchase date.
Contact Little Giant at 866-201-9069, weekdays, 6 a.m.–3 p.m. Mountain time, or visit its recall page.
Additional details
Some injuries were severe. Three reports involved head injuries, including traumatic brain injury, skull fracture, concussion, vision loss, hearing loss, and cognitive impairment. Another 16 involved injuries such as fractures, cuts, and bruises.
There were additional complaints about the locks. Beyond the 25 reports of ladders retracting, Little Giant received 39 reports of Rapid Locks malfunctioning.
Owners can identify the locking mechanism. Rapid Locks are black or orange, sit on each ladder leg, and insert into the rungs to adjust height. The brand and model names appear on the ladder’s side.
Major retailers sold the ladders. Sellers included Lowe’s, Costco, Amazon, and Little Giant’s website.
Replacement or refund eligibility requires evaluation. Owners first receive labels and instructions covering engagement checks and lubrication. If a lock still malfunctions, Little Giant evaluates it. An unresolved problem qualifies for an equivalent replacement or refund. Refunds can be depreciated, although ladders purchased within the past 12 months qualify for the full purchase price.