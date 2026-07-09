What America's founding fathers can still teach us about saving money (and one lesson they got wrong)

Founding Fathers advice on avoiding debt, limiting waste, and living below your means remains surprisingly relevant.

Small habits can save big money by cutting unused subscriptions, repair instead of replace, and pause before making impulse purchases.

Even brilliant people made financial mistakes as Thomas Jefferson's debt shows that earning more doesn't matter if you spend even more.

As America recovers from all of the 250th anniversary celebrations, it's worth looking back at some of the financial lessons that helped shape the nation's earliest leaders.

While the Founding Fathers didn't have credit cards, online shopping, or subscription services, they absolutely faced economic uncertainty and rising prices. Some became models of frugality, while others made costly money mistakes that still serve as cautionary tales today.

Here are seven timeless lessons consumers can still apply.

1. Benjamin Franklin: Beware of the little expenses

If there was a personal finance guru among the Founding Fathers, it was definitely Benjamin Franklin.

In Poor Richard's Almanack, Franklin famously wrote:

"Beware of little expenses; a small leak will sink a great ship."

More than 250 years later, that advice may be more relevant than ever. Small recurring charges like streaming subscriptions, food delivery fees, premium apps, and impulse online purchases can quietly drain hundreds or even thousands of dollars each year.

Today's takeaway: Review your recurring expenses every few months. Eliminating just a few unused subscriptions can create surprisingly meaningful savings.

2. Benjamin Franklin: Avoid unnecessary debt

Franklin also warned against borrowing money unnecessarily, writing:

"Rather go to bed supperless than rise in debt."

While today's economy often requires mortgages, auto loans, and student loans, the principle remains sound: avoid carrying high-interest debt whenever possible.

Today's takeaway: Pay off credit card balances each month whenever you can, and avoid financing purchases that quickly lose value.

Pro tip: Make your budget a family conversation. John and Abigail Adams regularly discussed household finances and priorities. Setting aside a monthly "money meeting" can help everyone stay on the same page and work toward shared financial goals. Abigail kept careful records of expenses while managing the family farm, proving that knowing where your money goes is the first step toward keeping more of it.

3. George Washington: Waste as little as possible

At Mount Vernon, George Washington carefully managed one of America's largest estates. Supplies were repaired, materials were reused, and waste was kept to a minimum whenever practical.

The goal wasn't environmentalism, but rather it was all about simple economics.

Today's takeaway: Before replacing something, ask whether it can be repaired. Maintaining appliances, vehicles, clothing, and tools often costs far less than buying new ones.

4. George Washington: Grow what you can

Washington's estate also included productive vegetable gardens, orchards, grain fields, and livestock that supplied much of what the household consumed.

Few people today have 8,000 acres, but the lesson still applies.

Today's takeaway: Even a small backyard or patio garden can produce herbs, tomatoes, peppers, or lettuce that reduce grocery costs throughout the growing season.

5. Benjamin Franklin: Think long term

Franklin also believed that careful planning and delayed gratification were keys to financial success. He encouraged saving, investing in education, and making thoughtful purchases rather than impulsive ones.

Today's takeaway: Before making a major purchase, give yourself at least 24 hours to decide. A short pause can prevent those expensive impulse buys.

6. Samuel Adams: You don't need luxury to live well

Unlike some of his fellow founders, Samuel Adams spent much of his life with modest financial means. He lived relatively simply and focused more on public service than accumulating wealth.

Today's takeaway: Financial security isn't about owning the most expensive home, car, or gadgets. Living below your means remains one of the most effective ways to build wealth.

7. Thomas Jefferson: Income doesn't guarantee financial success

Not every Founding Father practiced sound financial management.

Thomas Jefferson, despite his extraordinary intellect and accomplishments, accumulated massive debts through years of expensive building projects, imported luxury goods, and overspending. When he died in 1826, his estate had to be sold to satisfy creditors.

His story serves as an important reminder that earning, or even possessing significant wealth, doesn't automatically lead to financial stability. Lifestyle inflation can affect anyone. As income grows, avoid automatically increasing spending at the same pace.

Pro tip: Build an emergency fund before chasing bigger financial goals. Alexander Hamilton spent much of his career focused on strengthening the nation's finances through planning and preparation. Having three to six months of essential expenses saved can help you weather unexpected setbacks without relying on high-interest debt.

The bottom line

America has changed dramatically over the past 250 years, but many of the financial principles that helped shape the nation's early leaders remain surprisingly timeless.

Watch the small expenses. Avoid unnecessary debt. Repair instead of replace. Grow what you can. Live below your means. And remember that even brilliant people can make costly financial mistakes.

Those lessons were valuable in 1776, and they're just as useful for consumers today.