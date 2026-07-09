DEA moves to temporarily restrict synthetic 7-OH products

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) plans to temporarily place 7-OH and three related substances into Schedule I of the Controlled Substances Act.

The action focuses on highly concentrated, synthetic products — not botanical kratom products that contain naturally occurring 7-OH below a specified threshold.

Once the temporary scheduling takes effect, the manufacture, sale, distribution, and possession of covered substances will be subject to federal criminal, civil, and administrative laws.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) is taking action against a group of substances that officials say pose a growing threat to public safety.

On July 1, the agency announced that it has filed notices of intent to temporarily place 7-hydroxymitragynine (7-OH) and three related substances into Schedule I of the Controlled Substances Act.

Before making the move, the Department of Health and Human Services determined that synthetic 7-OH and the related substances have no accepted medical use and a high potential for abuse. According to the DEA, the temporary scheduling is intended to give law enforcement and public health agencies additional tools to respond to what it describes as an emerging threat.

“Temporarily scheduling these substances underscores the emphasis this Administration has put on the safety, health and well-being of the American people,” DEA Administrator Terrance Cole said in a news release.

“This action gives law enforcement and public health partners the tools needed to address this emerging threat. We appreciate the FDA's scientific expertise and our continued partnership with HHS to address emerging threats, and we will continue to act aggressively when dangerous substances threaten Americans.”

What the DEA is changing

The DEA submitted two separate Notices of Intent. One applies to 7-OH above a specified threshold, while the other covers three related substances: mitragynine pseudoindoxyl (MP), MGM-15, and MGM-16.

If the temporary scheduling orders take effect, the manufacture, distribution, sale, and possession of the covered substances will become subject to federal criminal, civil, and administrative penalties under the Controlled Substances Act.

The agency emphasized that this action is not aimed at all kratom products. Instead, it specifically targets synthesized products and products containing elevated concentrations of 7-OH above the threshold outlined in the scheduling order.

According to the DEA, naturally occurring 7-OH is present only in trace amounts in the Mitragyna speciosa plant, while laboratory testing has found that many commercial products contain much higher concentrations.

Officials also noted that products containing semi-synthetic 7-OH have become increasingly common online and in gas stations, convenience stores, and smoke shops, where they're sold as powders, capsules, tablets, gummies, and dissolvable strips.

What this means for consumers

For consumers, the biggest takeaway is that the DEA's announcement does not apply to every botanical kratom product. The agency says the temporary scheduling is directed at synthesized products and those with elevated levels of 7-OH that exceed the specified threshold.

If the temporary scheduling takes effect, products covered by the order would become subject to the same federal restrictions that apply to other Schedule I controlled substances. That means their manufacture, sale, distribution, and possession would be prohibited under federal law.

The DEA says the move is part of a broader effort to address the opioid epidemic and protect the public from dangerous synthetic drugs that it believes present unpredictable risks.