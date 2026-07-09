People taking GLP-1 drugs spend less on groceries, study finds

A growing number of people taking GLP-1 weight-loss medications are spending significantly less on groceries, according to new research from Worldpanel by Numerator.

The study estimates households with a GLP-1 user spend about $570 less on groceries each year, contributing to an estimated $1.1 billion reduction in annual grocery spending across Britain.

The findings suggest the drugs are beginning to reshape consumer buying habits, posing new challenges — and opportunities — for food manufacturers and retailers.

People use GLP-1 drugs such as Wegovy and Mounjaro to lose weight. But in many cases, as their waistline shrinks, their bank account grows.

According to a study by Worldpanel by Numerator, households that include someone taking a GLP-1 medication spend an average of about $570 less on groceries each year than households without a user. The British study estimates that across the United Kingdom, this translates into around $1.1 billion less annual grocery spending.

The research found that nearly 1.9 million adults in Britain are now using GLP-1 medications, almost three times as many as two years ago. About 6.3% of British households now include at least one user, underscoring how quickly the drugs have entered the mainstream.

The medications, originally developed to treat type 2 diabetes, work by mimicking the GLP-1 hormone, helping people feel full longer and reducing appetite. They have become increasingly popular for weight management because many users experience significant weight loss while taking them.

Changes in what people buy

Worldpanel by Numerator found the medications are changing what consumers buy as well as how much they spend. More than three-quarters of users reported eating less chocolate and fewer potato chips, while over half said they experienced fewer food cravings overall. Many also said they were eating more mindfully and choosing healthier foods.

The shift is beginning to ripple throughout the grocery industry.

Manufacturers and retailers are seeing weaker demand for traditional snack foods and confectionery, while interest is growing in products that are higher in protein and fiber or specifically marketed to GLP-1 users. Some supermarket chains have already introduced meal plans and products designed for consumers taking the medications.

The study also found that cost remains a significant barrier. About 40% of people who stopped taking GLP-1 medications said expense was the primary reason they discontinued treatment.

The findings are consistent with other recent research showing that GLP-1 medications are changing consumer spending habits. A peer-reviewed study published in the Journal of Marketing Research found that grocery spending falls by about 5.3% within six months after a household member begins taking a GLP-1 drug, with restaurant spending also declining.