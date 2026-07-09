Home price growth expected to cool further as housing market tilts toward buyers

Realtor.com has lowered its 2026 home price growth forecast to 1.2%, down from 2.2%, saying prices are now expected to rise more slowly than inflation.

Existing home sales are still projected to increase this year, but the forecast has been trimmed slightly to 4.10 million homes as elevated mortgage rates continue to restrain buyers.

The housing market is expected to become more buyer-friendly in the second half of the year, with slower price growth, improving affordability and declining rents.

A major housing platform has issued its mid-year report on the housing market, and even though affordability remains a serious issue, the report is favorable for buyers.

Realtor.com expects the housing market to remain sluggish through much of 2026, and that may gradually favor of buyers as home price growth slows, affordability improves and sellers become more realistic about pricing.

The online real estate marketplace this week revised its forecast for existing-home price appreciation to 1.2% this year, nearly half the 2.2% increase it projected in December. Because inflation is expected to outpace home price growth, Realtor.com says home values are effectively declining in real terms, giving buyers some long-awaited relief.

‘Inching forward’

"The housing market is inching forward as sellers reset expectations, price growth cools, and buyers gain more negotiating power," Danielle Hale, chief economist at Realtor.com, said in the report. She added that momentum should build during the second half of the year as more buyers and sellers find common ground.

Despite the softer pricing outlook, Realtor.com left its mortgage rate forecast unchanged. The company expects the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate to remain around 6.3% throughout 2026, saying a resilient economy and persistent inflation pressures have offset hopes for significantly lower borrowing costs.

The firm also modestly reduced its forecast for existing-home sales to 4.10 million, down from the 4.13 million projected at the end of 2025. Even so, that would represent a 1% increase over 2025, with sales activity expected to strengthen during the second half of the year after a slow start.

Encouraging sign

One encouraging sign for buyers is affordability. Realtor.com now expects the typical monthly mortgage payment to decline 1.9% from last year, reflecting slower home price growth and steady mortgage rates. Combined with rising household incomes, that should reduce the share of income needed for housing payments.

Inventory is also expected to continue growing, though at a slower pace than previously forecast. Realtor.com now projects the number of homes for sale will increase 3.6% this year, providing buyers with more choices while easing some of the intense competition that characterized the market in recent years.

The outlook also calls for rents to decline another 1.2% in 2026, continuing a trend that has made renting a more attractive option for many households, although the gap between renting and buying has narrowed as homeownership costs have eased somewhat.

While affordability remains a challenge, Realtor.com said first-time buyers are beginning to play a larger role in the market. They accounted for 35% of home purchases in May, up from 30% a year earlier, a sign that improving conditions are encouraging more households to make the leap into homeownership.