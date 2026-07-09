Postal rates are going up again

The U.S. Postal Service is seeking approval to raise the price of a First-Class Mail Forever stamp from 78 cents to 82 cents beginning July 12.

The proposed changes would increase mailing services prices by about 4.8%, pending approval by the Postal Regulatory Commission.

Postcards, international mail and other mailing products would also see higher prices, while the additional-ounce charge for letters would remain unchanged at 29 cents.

The U.S. Postal Service has warned for months that it is running out of money. It’s now put an exclamation point on that warning.

USPS is proposing another round of postage rate increases, including a 4-cent hike in the cost of a First-Class Mail Forever stamp, as it continues efforts to improve its financial position. The USPS last raised rates 12 months ago.

The Postal Service announced it has filed notice with the Postal Regulatory Commission (PRC) seeking approval for new mailing service prices that would take effect July 12. If approved, the cost of a Forever stamp would rise from 78 cents to 82 cents, an increase of about 5.1%.

Overall, the proposed adjustments would raise mailing services product prices by approximately 4.8%, according to USPS. The agency said the changes are consistent with its pricing authority under federal law and are part of its long-term financial strategy.

What’s going up

Under the proposal, several commonly used mail products would increase in price:

First-Class Mail Forever stamp: 78 cents to 82 cents

Metered one-ounce letters: 74 cents to 78 cents

Domestic postcards: 61 cents to 65 cents

International postcards and one-ounce international letters: $1.70 to $1.75

The price for each additional ounce on single-piece letters would remain unchanged at 29 cents.

USPS also proposed price adjustments for Special Services products, including certified mail, money orders and post office box rentals, as well as changes affecting periodicals, marketing mail and package services. Details of those adjustments are included in the filing submitted to the PRC.

Subject to approval

The Postal Regulatory Commission must review and approve the proposed rates before they can take effect. The commission evaluates whether the changes comply with federal postal pricing laws and regulations.

The proposed increase continues a series of postage hikes in recent years as the Postal Service works to offset declining mail volumes, inflation and rising operating costs. USPS has said its pricing strategy is part of its long-term "Delivering for America" plan to place the agency on more stable financial footing while maintaining universal mail service.