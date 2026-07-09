Gas prices surge as Trump declares Iran ceasefire over

U.S. gasoline prices are climbing sharply after President Trump declared the ceasefire with Iran "over," raising fears of renewed disruptions to global oil supplies.

Crude oil prices jumped about 5% after Trump's comments, prompting analysts to warn that the recent decline in gas prices could quickly reverse if fighting intensifies.

GasBuddy and AAA analysts say motorists should expect higher prices at the pump in the coming days as retailers pass along higher wholesale fuel costs.

U.S. motorists are facing another jump in gasoline prices after President Trump declared the ceasefire with Iran is over, triggering an immediate rally in global oil markets and raising concerns that the conflict could once again disrupt energy supplies from the Middle East.

Oil prices climbed roughly 6% after Trump's announcement that the ceasefire had ended and that negotiations with Iran were no longer worthwhile. The sharp move reflected renewed fears that fighting could threaten shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most important oil transit routes.

The surge in crude prices is expected to filter quickly into retail gasoline prices across the United States.

According to AAA, the national average price of regular gas has risen $0.05/gallon since Wednesday, to $3.84 a gallon. That’s a penny a gallon higher than one week ago.

Back to $4 a gallon?

Patrick De Haan, GasBuddy's head of petroleum analysis, said the recent relief drivers have been seeing at the pump could be short-lived. He warned that the national average could move back toward $4 a gallon if oil prices remain elevated, although the speed and magnitude of the increase will depend on whether the conflict escalates further and how long higher crude prices persist.

AAA has also warned that gasoline prices remain closely tied to movements in crude oil, which accounts for more than half the cost of producing gasoline. The organization noted that while national pump prices had fallen below $4 per gallon in recent weeks, geopolitical events can rapidly reverse that trend.

A dramatic reversal

The renewed fighting marks a dramatic reversal from the optimism that followed the ceasefire agreement reached only weeks ago. At the time, easing tensions allowed oil prices to retreat and gasoline prices to steadily decline as markets anticipated fewer disruptions to global energy supplies.

Instead, investors are once again focusing on the risk that tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz could be interrupted. Roughly one-fifth of the world's oil supply moves through the narrow waterway, making it one of the most strategically important shipping lanes in the global energy market.

Even though the price at the pump is rising, analysts caution that there may be more pain ahead. They note that wholesale gasoline markets have already reacted more sharply than retail stations, meaning consumers could see additional increases over the next several days.