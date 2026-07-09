Study suggests tirzepatide may boost the body's calorie-burning tat

A new clinical trial suggests tirzepatide may activate brown fat, a type of fat that burns calories to produce heat.

Researchers used advanced imaging before and after 24 weeks of treatment to measure changes in brown fat activity.

The findings suggest tirzepatide may affect both appetite and how the body uses energy, though more research is needed.

Tirzepatide has become well known for helping people lose weight by reducing appetite and making it easier to eat smaller portions. But new research presented at ENDO 2026, the Endocrine Society's annual meeting, suggests the medication may have another effect happening behind the scenes.

Researchers found evidence that tirzepatide activates brown adipose tissue, often called brown fat. Unlike the more familiar white fat, which stores energy, brown fat burns calories to produce heat.

Scientists have known for years that adults have brown fat, but it tends to be much less active in people with obesity. Until now, exposure to moderate cold temperatures has been considered its strongest known activator.

The new findings raise the possibility that tirzepatide doesn't simply help people eat less — it may also influence how the body expends energy. According to the researchers, this represents an important step toward understanding the medication's full range of effects.

How the researchers studied brown fat

To investigate the question, researchers conducted a randomized, placebo-controlled clinical trial involving premenopausal women with obesity.

Participants underwent specialized imaging before starting treatment and again after 24 weeks. The research team used cold-stimulated PET/CT scans along with MRI imaging to evaluate both the activity and volume of brown adipose tissue.

“In the trial, we asked a different question: beyond eating less, does tirzepatide also change how the body burns energy — specifically through brown adipose tissue, a metabolically active type of fat that produces heat and consumes calories?” researcher Rok Herman, M.D., said in a news release.

The team also examined whether there were signs that white fat beneath the skin might begin taking on characteristics of more metabolically active "beige" fat, which shares some properties with brown fat.

What the results could mean

After 24 weeks, the researchers found that tirzepatide significantly increased both the activity and volume of brown adipose tissue.

The percentage of participants with PET/CT-detectable brown fat activity rose from 41.2% before treatment to 64.7% afterward, while the placebo group did not experience a similar change. The imaging also suggested possible signs that some white fat was becoming more like calorie-burning beige fat.

The researchers say these findings add another piece to the puzzle of how newer anti-obesity medications work. Rather than acting only as appetite suppressants, tirzepatide may also influence energy expenditure at the tissue level.

“This adds a new layer to how we understand the new generation of anti-obesity medications,” Dr. Herman said. “They are not only appetite suppressants — tirzepatide also appears to modulate energy expenditure at the tissue level, opening a plausible path toward future therapies that combine appetite regulation with thermogenic activation.”

They caution that additional research is needed, but believe future studies could explore whether targeting brown and beige fat activity might become part of a more tailored approach to obesity treatment.