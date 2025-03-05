Vaping isn't likely to help tobacco smokers quit smoking, study finds

Does vaping help tobacco smokers kick the habit?

A new study conducted by researchers from the University of California at San Diego found that the answer to that question is no. In fact, U.S. tobacco smokers may be more likely to smoke more after vaping – not less.

“Most smokers think vaping will help you quit smoking,” study co-author John P. Pierce, Ph.D., said in a news release.

“However, this belief is not supported by science to date. While some researchers have suggested that smokers who switch to daily vaping will be more successful in quitting smoking, we studied quitting success among both daily and non-daily vapers and came up with a quite definitive answer.”

The study

For the study, the researchers analyzed data from over 6,000 smokers in the U.S. who were enrolled in the Population Assessment of Tobacco and Health (PATH) Study. Of that group, 943 also vaped, and the researchers compared the outcomes with those who didn’t vape.

Additionally, the researchers were able to look at some of the factors that most affect whether or not smokers are successful with quitting. These included things like a willingness to stop smoking, regular smoking habits, socioeconomic factors, and more.

“For example, if a smoker is already very interested in quitting, has a smoke-free home, and does not smoke daily, they are much more likely to successfully quit regardless of whether they vape or not,” senior author Karen Messer, Ph.D., said in a news release.

“We matched each smoker/vaper on such characteristics. You have to make very sure you’re comparing like with like, and that’s why this analysis is so definitive.”

How does vaping affect smoking cessation?

Ultimately, the researchers found that vaping wasn’t helpful in aiding smokers in quitting the habit.

The study found that those who vaped daily were over 4% less likely to quit smoking, while those who vaped regularly – but not every day – were over 5% less likely to quit smoking.

Quitting both traditional cigarettes and vaping was nearly 15% less likely among those who vaped daily, and over 7% less likely for those who vaped regularly but not daily.

"As the public health community continues to grapple with the complexities of tobacco control, it is essential that we rely on rigorous scientific evidence to inform our policies and interventions,” Messer said. “Our research shows that misleading associations between vaping and smoking cessation routinely occur unless confounding characteristics are carefully accounted for.”