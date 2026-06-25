The GLP-1 stigma isn't going away — but public opinion may be changing

Most Americans see GLP-1 medications as legitimate healthcare tools, not shortcuts, according to a new survey from ZipHealth.

Despite growing acceptance, nearly half of current and former GLP-1 users say they've experienced judgment or stigma for using the medications.

Experts say misconceptions about obesity and weight loss continue to shape public attitudes, even as understanding of GLP-1s improves.

GLP-1 medications have become some of the most talked-about drugs in America, helping people manage diabetes and, in many cases, lose significant amounts of weight. But despite growing use and increasing evidence of their benefits, these medications remain surrounded by debate, misconceptions, and social judgment.

A new survey from ZipHealth suggests that public opinion may be more supportive than many people realize.

Most Americans view GLP-1 medications as a legitimate healthcare tool rather than a shortcut, and many believe weight-loss stigma has unfairly influenced how the drugs are perceived. Even so, nearly half of current and former users say they have experienced judgment for taking them, highlighting a gap between public attitudes and personal experiences.

ConsumerAffairs spoke with Zoe Lees, Ph.D., Medical Writer at ZipHealth, who explained that understanding where that stigma comes from — and how it affects people seeking treatment — is an important step toward changing the conversation around obesity, diabetes, and medical care.

The biggest misconceptions

Dr. Lees explained that one of the biggest misconceptions about GLP-1s is that they are simply a shortcut to weight loss.

“In reality, these medicines work by targeting biological pathways involved in appetite regulation and blood sugar control,” she said.

“Another one is that they’re used solely for weight management. While many people now associate GLP-1s with weight loss, they were originally developed to treat type 2 diabetes and continue to play an important role in managing a range of metabolic health conditions. Our survey suggests that public awareness of GLP-1s is high, but understanding of their broader medical applications remains limited.”

Is it an easy way out?

ZipHealth’s survey found that 26% of the public still thinks GLP-1s are an easy way out when it comes to weight loss.

“For years, weight loss was framed as a matter of willpower and personal responsibility, so treatments that address the underlying biology of obesity can sometimes be unfairly seen as taking a shortcut,” Dr. Lees said.

“Obesity is now classified as a complex, chronic medical condition influenced by genetic and environmental factors. GLP-1 medications are designed to address some of the underlying mechanisms involved in appetite regulation and metabolism.”

Additionally, 65% of survey respondents believe weight-loss stigma has unfairly shaped public opinion of these medications.

“This suggests that while attitudes are becoming more positive overall, stigma continues to influence how some people view medical treatment for weight management,” Dr. Lees said.

The impact of stigma

One of the risks of this stigma is patient adherence to the medication when they’re prescribed it for weight loss.

“For some people, fear of being judged may discourage them from seeking support for their weight in the first place, while others may feel reluctant to tell friends, family or even healthcare professionals that they’re using a GLP-1 medication,” Dr. Lees said.

“Our survey found that nearly half of current and previous GLP-1 users reported feeling judged because of their treatment. Experiences like these can leave people feeling isolated and less confident discussing their health goals openly. While factors like cost and access remain major barriers to treatment, reducing stigma is still important to make sure that people feel comfortable seeking evidence-based care.”

Getting past the judgment

If you’ve been prescribed GLP-1s and you worry about judgment from loved ones–or strangers–Dr. Lees has some advice.