Apple's new Upgrade program offers a fresh way to get the latest devices

Apple Upgrade is a new U.S. payment program that lets customers pay monthly for eligible Apple devices.

The program covers iPhones, iPads, Macs, and Apple Watches, with the option to upgrade, keep, or return the device at the end of the term.

Customers can apply online or in stores, and monthly pricing starts at $11.99 for some devices.

For many consumers, buying a new smartphone or computer means making a big upfront purchase or committing to a lengthy financing plan.

Apple is introducing another option with the launch of Apple Upgrade, a new program now available in the United States that gives customers more flexibility in how they pay for and replace their devices.

Rather than purchasing a device outright, eligible customers can make monthly payments on select Apple products and decide later whether they want to upgrade to a newer model, purchase the device, or simply return it when their agreement ends. The new offering expands beyond the iPhone to include Macs, iPads, and Apple Watches, giving shoppers more choices across Apple's lineup.

“At Apple, we put the customer at the center of everything we do,” Karen Rasmussen, Apple’s vice president of the Apple Store online, said in a news release “and we’re thrilled that Apple Upgrade offers our customers, both online and in-store, a more flexible way to pay for the products they love.”

How the new program works

Apple Upgrade is available for eligible purchases made through Apple Stores, the Apple Store app, or Apple's website. Customers apply through the program during checkout, and approved applicants can choose from different agreement lengths depending on the product they select.

According to Apple, monthly payments start at $17.99 for an iPhone, $11.99 for an Apple Watch, $11.99 for an iPad, and $24.99 for a Mac. Customers can also lower their monthly payment by trading in an eligible device. Once the agreement ends, they have three options: return the device, purchase it by making a final payment, or upgrade to a newer eligible model.

Apple says the application process includes a soft credit check, which does not affect a consumer's credit score. Customers who use an Apple Card for their monthly payments can also receive 3% Daily Cash on those purchases.

What this means for consumers

The new program gives shoppers another way to spread out the cost of expensive technology while keeping their options open for future upgrades. Instead of deciding whether to buy a device outright or hold onto it for years, customers can choose the path that best fits their budget and how often they like to replace their electronics.

For people who prefer having the latest devices, Apple Upgrade may offer a more straightforward upgrade path. Others may appreciate the flexibility to purchase the device at the end of the agreement if they decide they want to keep it.

By expanding beyond iPhones to include Macs, iPads, and Apple Watches, Apple is giving consumers a single program that can cover several of its most popular products.