Measles cases reach their highest level in decades, new data shows

U.S. measles cases have already surpassed the total reported during all of 2025.

CDC data shows vaccination rates among kindergarteners have fallen below the 95% level associated with community protection.

Public health officials say tracking cases and vaccination coverage helps identify communities at greater risk for outbreaks.

Measles, a disease that was declared eliminated in the United States in 2000, is making a concerning comeback.

New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Johns Hopkins International Vaccine Access Center (IVAC) show that the number of confirmed measles cases has continued to climb in 2026, already exceeding the total reported during all of last year.

The CDC tracks confirmed cases reported by state and local health departments, while Johns Hopkins maintains an interactive U.S. Measles Tracker that maps cases at the county level alongside local vaccination rates. Together, the two resources provide a detailed picture of where the virus is spreading and how communities may be affected.

Although the organizations use slightly different reporting methods, both show the same overall trend: measles activity has increased significantly compared with recent years.

“Halfway into 2026 the U.S. is experiencing the worst year for measles since 1991,” AAP President Andrew D. Racine, MD, PhD, FAAP, said in a statement. “We are witnessing an avoidable crisis that disproportionately hurts children.

“These thousands of cases represent real people in communities across the country, including babies hospitalized with pneumonia, students who have missed weeks of school, and parents forced to miss work to stay home and care for sick children. After keeping measles under control for decades, the country has now experienced continuous outbreaks since January 2025. We should not accept this as our new normal. Unless we reverse this trend, America’s children will continue to pay the price.”

What the latest data shows

According to Johns Hopkins, the U.S. had recorded more than 2,295 confirmed measles cases by late July, surpassing the 2,289 cases reported during all of 2025.

Researchers say this is the highest annual total since the disease was declared eliminated in the U.S. and the largest number of reported cases since 1991.

The CDC's surveillance data also highlights another important trend: vaccination coverage among U.S. kindergarteners has declined. During the 2024-2025 school year, national coverage for the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine was 92.5%, down from 95.2% in 2019-2020.

The agency notes that when vaccination coverage exceeds 95%, most people in a community are protected through community immunity. Local vaccination rates can vary considerably, however, creating pockets where outbreaks are more likely to occur if the virus is introduced.

“The MMR vaccine has protected our communities for decades,” Toluwalasè A. Ajayi, M.D., Board chair, American Medical Association, said in a statement. “There is no cure for measles, but vaccination is a safe and effective way to prevent it.

“Choosing to vaccinate protects not only you and your family, but also babies, people with weakened immune systems, and others who can’t be vaccinated. Protecting yourself helps protect your entire community. If you have questions about measles, please talk with your doctor.”

What this means for consumers

For consumers, the latest data underscores the value of staying informed about measles activity in their communities. The Johns Hopkins tracker allows users to view confirmed cases and county-level vaccination rates, while the CDC updates national case counts and outbreak information as new reports become available.

Public health experts also emphasize that the MMR vaccine remains a safe and effective way to help prevent measles. Johns Hopkins researchers note that the overwhelming majority of confirmed cases have occurred in people who were unvaccinated or under-vaccinated.

“Two shots of the MMR vaccine are 97% effective at preventing measles,” Dr. Racine said. “That’s why the American Academy of Pediatrics recommends routine MMR vaccination for all children. The more of us who are immunized, the more difficult it is for the virus to spread. It’s that simple.”

As health officials continue monitoring outbreaks, these public data tools can help consumers better understand what's happening locally and follow updates as the situation evolves.