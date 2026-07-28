Stop grabbing the middle size: It could be costing you money

The middle size is disappearing. More shoppers are choosing either the smallest package to lower today's grocery bill or buying in bulk for the best long-term value.

Don't assume bigger is always cheaper. Compare the unit price, not just the shelf price, and only buy bulk if you'll actually use it before it expires.

Skip the "default" choice. Medium-sized packages often aren't the best value, so compare all available sizes before putting an item in your cart.

If you've noticed yourself buying either the smallest package or the biggest one on the shelf, you're not alone.

Nestlé, one of the world's largest food companies, says shoppers are increasingly skipping medium-sized packages in favor of either budget-friendly small sizes or value-priced bulk packs as they look for ways to stretch their grocery dollars. The trend reflects how consumers are adapting to years of higher food prices and tighter household budgets.

For many families, it's becoming a simple math problem: buy less today to keep the grocery bill down, or buy more now to save money over time.

Why medium sizes are losing out

The middle-sized package used to offer a reasonable compromise between price and quantity. But as manufacturers have raised prices and adjusted package sizes, many shoppers are finding those products no longer offer the best value.

Small packages appeal to shoppers trying to stay within a weekly budget, even if the cost per ounce is higher.

Bulk packages, meanwhile, often deliver the lowest unit price for families who can afford the larger upfront cost. It's the mid-sized option that's increasingly getting squeezed.

How to shop smarter

You don't have to buy the biggest package to save money. Instead, focus on these strategies:

Compare the unit price — not just the shelf price: The unit price (cost per ounce, pound, or count) is usually listed on the shelf tag. A family-size cereal for $7 may actually cost less per ounce than the $5 regular box.

Only buy bulk if you'll use it : Warehouse-size packages aren't bargains if half the product expires or ends up in the trash. Bulk buying works best for pantry staples, paper products, frozen foods, and household items you use regularly.

Don't assume the medium size is the best deal : Many shoppers automatically reach for the middle option, but that's exactly where retailers sometimes make the highest margins. Compare all three sizes before deciding.

Stock up when prices are genuinely low : When nonperishable items like pasta, coffee, cereal, or canned goods hit their best sale prices, consider buying several instead of paying full price later.

Watch for shrinkflation: A lower price doesn't always mean better value if the package contains less product. Compare the unit price to see whether you're actually saving money. Research shows consumers often overlook these subtle size reductions, leading them to spend more over time.

Pro tip: Use your phone's calculator. If the unit prices aren't clearly marked, divide the price by the ounces or count to see which package is actually the best value. It takes less than 30 seconds and can save you money on every shopping trip.