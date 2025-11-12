Think before you click: The Black Friday buys to avoid

Not every Black Friday deal is a steal: Experts warn that toys, gift cards, and fitness equipment are better bought later in the season.

AI can help shoppers save smarter: Tools like Dupe.com compare millions of products instantly to spot genuine discounts and avoid impulse buys.

Research pays off: Knowing what you want — and what it’s really worth — is the best way to protect your wallet this holiday season.

Black Friday may be the biggest shopping event of the year — but that doesn’t mean every “doorbuster” is worth your dollars. With prices fluctuating, political uncertainty affecting consumer confidence, and retailers rushing to clear inventory, many so-called discounts aren’t the steals they appear to be.

ConsumerAffairs interviewed Bobby Ghoshal, CEO of Dupe.com — a platform that uses AI to help shoppers find affordable, high-quality alternatives to viral products — to learn more about this year’s sales season.

From overpriced gadgets to “white-label” items that mimic luxury brands, Ghoshal says understanding how to separate the hype from the honest deals can make or break your holiday budget.

Best and worst Black Friday buys

The deals can be overwhelming, and it can be hard for consumers to know what deals are actually steals. Ghoshal broke down the best and worst buys to expect this Black Friday.

Best Buys:

TVs: Black Friday has always been the best time of year to upgrade your TV. Each year we see a new doorbuster deal that breaks records from previous years. You can never go wrong upgrading your set this season. With one caveat: make sure you’re purchasing one from a trusted, reliable brand. Oftentimes, retailers will push solid prices on off-brand TVs that will likely die on us before the deal does.

Other electronics & tech gadgets: Historically, these categories deliver strong discounts during Black Friday/Cyber Monday. Make sure to look at Target, Walmart, Amazon and Best Buy for the most popular items and compare prices. Some will offer bundles and others will seduce you with gift card deals.

Beauty products: Black Friday is a great time of year to stock up on your favorite beauty must-haves. We often see store or sitewide deals boasting up to 30-50% off brands that typically don’t heavily discount. You can also expect to see more bundles of products or impressive “gift with purchases” that make for a nice stocking stuffer.

Worst Buys:

Toys: While you will see solid deals on toys during Black Friday, the discounts will only get deeper as Christmas approaches. Unless you’re concerned that the items on your child’s wish list will go out of stock early, I suggest waiting closer to Christmas.

Gift cards: Gift cards are another item that improves around December. We see more retailers offering promotions with gift card deals. For example, if you spend $50 in-store you may receive a $10 gift card. These are great stocking stuffers and certainly worth the wait.

Fitness Equipment: Wait until the new year for deeper discounts on fitness equipment and gym memberships. January will see much more impressive deals on these items as we all make new year’s resolutions to undo what the holiday season did to our health (and wallets).

Utilizing AI for holiday shopping

With so many deals to sift through, using the latest AI tools can help you speed up the process and ensure that you’re getting the best deal possible.

“At this point everyone should be using AI to shop,” Ghoshal said. “AI is good at comparing millions of products in seconds. You can do product research in seconds, so you feel less of a need to impulse buy and can make more informed purchases with confidence.

“AI and data can also help you prioritize: If you have many wants, an AI tool could help rank which purchases deliver the best value given your budget.”

Ghoshal’s biggest piece of advice for holiday shopping: do your research!

“The most important thing any consumer can do this holiday season is their research,” he said. “There are tools available to you to eliminate post-purchase regret and allow you to stay within your budget. Know what you want, what you want to spend, and stick to it.”