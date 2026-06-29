The most American-made cars of 2026: What shoppers should know before buying

Tesla leads the way: The Model 3 and Model Y top the 2026 list of the most American-made vehicles.

Don't judge by the badge: Honda, Acura, and Lexus outranked many traditional U.S. automakers based on where their vehicles are built and sourced.

Research before you buy: Look beyond the brand name and compare assembly location, reliability, safety, and long-term ownership costs.

For many car shoppers, "Made in America" means more than patriotism. It often means supporting American jobs, manufacturing plants, and local communities.

But determining which vehicles are truly American-made isn't as simple as checking the badge on the hood.

According to the latest American-Made Index from Cars.com, some of the vehicles that contribute the most to the U.S. economy may surprise consumers. After evaluating more than 350 vehicles based on assembly location, parts sourcing, manufacturing, and factory employment, Tesla claimed the top two spots for the sixth consecutive year.

The top 10 most American-made vehicles of 2026 are:

Tesla Model 3

Tesla Model Y

Jeep Gladiator

Jeep Grand Cherokee / Grand Cherokee L

Honda Ridgeline

Honda Odyssey

Lexus TX

Honda Accord

Acura MDX

Honda Passport

One of the biggest surprises is that several vehicles from Japanese brands Honda, Acura, and Lexus ranked higher than many vehicles sold by traditional American automakers.

Where a vehicle is actually built often matters more than where the company’s headquarters are located.

Why this matters to consumers

Cars.com found that 57% of consumers are willing to pay more for a vehicle if it supports American jobs.

That interest may grow as tariffs, supply chain shifts, and domestic manufacturing investments continue to reshape the automotive industry.

It's also a reminder that buying American isn't always obvious.

Many consumers assume vehicles like the Ford F-150 automatically rank among the most American-made vehicles. In fact, Cars.com found that 71% of shoppers identified the F-150 as American-made when shown a selection of vehicles. While the truck remains an important part of U.S. manufacturing, other vehicles scored higher when all factors were considered.

What makes a vehicle 'American-made'?

There is currently no vehicle that is 100% made in America.

Instead, Cars.com's rankings evaluate several factors, including:

Final assembly location

Percentage of U.S. and Canadian parts

Engine sourcing

Transmission sourcing

Manufacturing workforce

This year's top 10 vehicles tied the highest average domestic parts content percentage seen since 2020, showing that many automakers continue investing heavily in North American production.

Actionable tips for car shoppers

Don't assume the brand tells the whole story: A vehicle wearing an American badge isn't necessarily more American-made than a Honda, Acura, or Toyota. Before buying, check where the specific model is assembled and where its major components are sourced.

Research the VIN: One quick way to identify where a vehicle was assembled is by checking the VIN. If the VIN begins with: 1, 4, or 5 = United States, 2 = Canada, 3 = Mexico. While this doesn't tell the whole manufacturing story, it provides a useful starting point.

Compare more than patriotism: Supporting American jobs is important to many shoppers, but it shouldn't be the only factor. It’s smart to also compare reliability, safety ratings, insurance costs, fuel economy, and resale value. A vehicle that supports American jobs and saves you money over the long run can be a win-win.

Pay attention to future changes: Tariffs and supply chain adjustments affected this year's rankings, resulting in fewer vehicles qualifying for the index. As automakers continue shifting production and sourcing strategies, the most American-made vehicles may look different in future years.

If supporting American manufacturing is important to you, don't stop at the sticker on the window. Ask the dealer where the vehicle is assembled and look up its ranking on the American-Made Index. You may discover that a Honda, Acura, Lexus, or Tesla contribute more to U.S. jobs than a vehicle you assumed was "more American."