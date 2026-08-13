Better sleep could help teens do better in school and with friends

Sleep stood out: Sleep quality was the strongest lifestyle factor connecting mental health symptoms with academic and social difficulties.

Screen time mattered, too: Reducing screen time was the second-strongest factor for academic functioning, though its effects were smaller than sleep.

It’s not a cure-all: Researchers say better sleep may help, but it shouldn’t replace professional mental health care when a child is struggling.

When a child or young teen is dealing with anxiety, depression, or other mental health symptoms, parents may focus on how those issues affect mood. But those challenges can also show up in everyday life, including school performance and relationships with friends.

A new study from researchers at UC Davis suggests that sleep quality may be an especially important piece of that puzzle. Researchers looked at four lifestyle factors — sleep, screen time, physical activity, and diet — and found that sleep was the strongest factor connecting mental health symptoms with academic and social functioning in early adolescence.

The findings don't mean that getting better sleep will solve mental health problems. Instead, they point to sleep as one potentially manageable factor that could help support young people who are already experiencing difficulties.

"This finding surprised us," researcher Jason Smucny, said in a news release. "We expected sleep to be important, but we didn't expect it to stand out so clearly above other lifestyle factors, particularly screen time.”

How the researchers studied it

The researchers analyzed data from the Adolescent Brain Cognitive Development Study, following children across three waves when they were approximately 10 to 13 years old. The academic analysis included 6,754 participants, while the analysis of social problems included 7,550.

They examined whether four lifestyle factors — sleep quality, weekend screen time, physical activity, and adherence to a Mediterranean-style diet — helped explain relationships between mental health symptoms and later outcomes.

The researchers looked at symptoms including depression, anxiety, and distressing psychotic-like experiences. They then examined two outcomes measured later: school grades and social problems.

They also considered factors such as age, sex, and study site, along with environmental circumstances including financial adversity, family conflict, and the school environment.

What the results mean for families

Sleep consistently emerged as the standout factor.

For academic functioning, sleep quality accounted for 36.3% of the association between anxiety and later academic performance, 18.5% of the association involving depression, and 8.3% involving distressing psychotic-like experiences. Screen time was generally the second-strongest factor, while exercise and diet had smaller effects.

The connection was even more striking when researchers looked at social problems. Sleep was the only lifestyle factor that consistently showed a significant mediating effect across depression, anxiety, and distressing psychotic-like experiences, accounting for roughly 20% to 23% of those associations.

There was an important caveat, though: the study was observational, so it can't prove that poor sleep causes academic or social problems. The researchers also found that financial adversity and other environmental challenges could change these relationships.

For families, the takeaway is relatively simple: sleep is worth paying attention to when a young person is struggling — but it's one piece of a much bigger picture, not a replacement for mental health care.

‘Sleep is something parents and families can address,” researcher Tara Niendam said in the release. “While it won't solve every mental health challenge, healthy sleep routines are a practical way to support a child's emotional well-being and day-to-day functioning."