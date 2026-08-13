Your clutter is costing you: 7 clever ways to finally get rid of your stuff

Stop organizing and storing stuff you don’t actually need . Declutter first, then buy storage only if you still need it.

Set rules that make decisions easier . Ask whether you'd buy an item today and use a seven-day deadline for selling it.

Make clutter actually leave your home. Create a donation spot, use a one-in-one-out rule, and end every session with something going out the door.

Most of us don't have a storage problem. We have a too-much-stuff problem.

That's an important distinction because the first solution usually involves buying shelves, plastic tubs and elaborate closet organizers. The second solution is considerably cheaper…owning less stuff.

But getting rid of things is harder than it sounds. There's the $150 appliance you haven't used in years, the clothes that might fit again someday, and the mysterious charging cable you're afraid to throw away because you're certain you'll need it again.

If you’re feeling a bit overwhelmed, try these practical tips designed to make decluttering faster, cheaper, and considerably less painful.

1. Start with the stuff that requires zero thought

Don't begin with your wedding photos or the box of your kids' kindergarten artwork.

Start with the easy victories. Things like expired food, broken toys, dried-up pens, empty boxes, and if you’re like me, those instruction manuals for appliances you no longer own.

These items require almost no emotional decision-making, and getting them out immediately creates visible progress — which is important.

Once you've filled one trash or recycling bag, tackling the harder stuff doesn't seem nearly as intimidating.

Pro tip: Start with trash, not treasures. Give yourself 15 minutes and walk through the house looking only for things that unquestionably belong in the trash or recycling. Don't make any difficult decisions yet.

2. Ask the replacement question

Here's one of the most useful questions you can ask while decluttering: If I didn't already own this, would I buy it today?

It's a much better question than, "Could I possibly use this someday?" You could potentially use almost anything someday. And that's how garages end up containing 14 extension cords and six half-empty cans of paint.

Instead, imagine that the item disappeared overnight. Would you spend your hard-earned money replacing it?

If the answer is no, you've learned something important about how much you actually value it.

3. Don't turn a $15 item into a three-week project

This is where good decluttering intentions go to die.

You find something you don't want and immediately think: "I could sell this."

Next thing you know, you’re snapping pics of a $15 lamp, writing a Facebook Marketplace listing, and answering "Is this available?" multiple times. Not worth the hassle in most cases.

Your time absolutely has value, so be sure to set a minimum selling threshold before you consider reselling things. Maybe you'll only individually sell items likely to bring in $30-$40 or more.

Everything below that gets bundled, donated, given away, or recycled.

Pro tip: I like to use the seven-day sales rule. If an item doesn't attract a legitimate buyer within seven days, reduce the price once. If it still doesn't sell, donate it. Don’t let your "for sale" pile become permanent décor in your bedroom or garage.

4. Create an outgoing lane

Most homes have places where clutter enters. Could be the kitchen counter, the table near the front door, or maybe the Amazon boxes in the laundry room. Far fewer homes have a designated place for all things that are leaving. So consider creating one.

Put a donation box somewhere accessible that the whole family can use. Maybe in the garage, laundry room, or coat closet. Then, when someone encounters something they don't want, they know exactly where it goes. There's no more throwing it in the corner to deal with it later.

When the box is full, it’s a goner. This turns the idea of decluttering from an occasional exhausting project into something that happens continuously and keeps it from getting out of control.

5. Don't buy organizers until you're finished

Don't start your decluttering project at The Container Store. This tip may save you more money than anything else in this article.

Storage bins are excellent at one simple thing: allowing us to keep more of our stuff.

Before buying a single organizer, remove everything you don't need. Then put what's left away.

You may discover you don't need additional storage at all. If you still need organizers, measure the space and buy exactly what fits.

Pro tip: Declutter first, organize second, shop third. Reversing that order often means spending money to neatly store possessions you should have gotten rid of.

6. Close the front door to new clutter

There's no point removing 10 items if you're going to buy 15 replacements. Instead, try a simple "one-in, one-out" rule for the categories that tend to multiply.

When you buy a pair of shoes, one pair leaves. New coffee mug? Goodbye, old mug. New sweatshirt? Pick one you don't wear.

For serious clutter zones, make it one-in, two-out until you've reached a comfortable amount. Better yet, institute a 30-day buying pause on nonessential household items while you're decluttering. By thinking this way, you'll often discover that you already own most of what you need.

7. Be smart about where your stuff goes

Not everything belongs in a trash can.

Items in good condition can go to charities, thrift stores, Buy Nothing groups, friends, or family. Electronics, batteries, paint, and other potentially hazardous materials may require specialized recycling at places like Best Buy or Home Depot.

If you're donating to an unfamiliar organization, verify it first. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) recommends researching charities and checking their names along with terms such as "complaint," "review," "rating," or "scam."

Also, check donation rules before loading up your truck. Many organizations will reject mattresses, damaged furniture, recalled products, or other items they can't safely resell.

And don't use "I need to find the perfect person to give this to" as another excuse to keep something indefinitely. Finding a good enough destination today is usually better than finding the perfect destination six months from now.

The final rule: Something has to leave today

Make sure every decluttering session ends with something physically leaving your house.

Put the trash in the outside bin. Take the donations to your car. Drop off the electronics for recycling. Hand the giveaway to your neighbor.

And always keep in mind that the goal isn't to make massive organized piles in the living room, it's to have less stuff cluttering your life.