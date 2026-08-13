1 in 3 patients skip doctor visits because of anxiety. Here’s what can help

One in three patients say they’ve skipped, canceled, or rescheduled a healthcare appointment because they felt anxious or nervous about going.

Missing care can have consequences, including running out of medication, worsening symptoms, or eventually needing urgent or emergency care.

Making appointments easier to manage — including offering text reminders, online scheduling and easy rescheduling — could help reduce anxiety and keep patients connected to care.

Going to the doctor sounds simple enough, but for some people, making it through the front door can be the hardest part. Anxiety about an appointment, fear of bad news, discomfort with medical settings, or even the stress of making a phone call can all lead patients to put off care.

A new survey from Tebra found that 71% of Americans have missed, canceled, or rescheduled a healthcare appointment in the past year. Even more striking, 33% said they did so specifically because they felt anxious or nervous about going.

That hesitation can have real consequences. Among patients who skipped care, 59% said they experienced a negative outcome, including running out of medication, having a health condition worsen, or eventually needing emergency care.

So why does healthcare anxiety have such a strong hold on patients — and what can people do when nervousness keeps them from getting the care they need? ConsumerAffairs spoke with Kristin Trick, MA, LCMHC-QS, LPC-S, RPT-S™, to better understand why healthcare visits can feel so overwhelming and how patients can make them a little easier to manage.

Why are patients skipping appointments?

The survey identified which types of appointments patients are most likely to cancel:

Dentist appointments (49%)

Specialists (29%)

Gynecology/urology (28%)

Blood tests/medical imaging (28%

“From this information, it would appear that the occurrence of anxiety may stem from fears of pain, uncertainties about results, or the sensitivity of particular forms of treatment,” Dr. Trick said. “In addition, the survey showed that 64% of respondents would not inform their provider of the actual reason for their absence.”

The risks of canceling appointments

Dr. Trick explained that delayed treatment is the most prominent consequence of canceling doctors’ appointments.

“Among the individuals who failed to make it for their scheduled visit, 36% had to wait for a long time, 22% had exhausted all their medicines, 15% reported deteriorating symptoms, and 8% even ended up in an urgent care facility or an emergency room,” she said. “Health facilities can avoid all these results by ensuring that rescheduling is not a difficult process and by following up with those who fail to show up for important visits.”

Another factor to consider: Patients who use insurance run the risk of shortening their coverage length when they miss appointments, which delays treatment.

“If a client misses their November session and can’t be rescheduled until January, their deductible will be reset so they’ll pay a much higher rate when they could’ve applied significant coverage in the original appointment,” Dr. Trick said.

Digital tools can help ease anxiety

The survey also found that some patients feel anxious when they have to call a doctor’s office and cancel or reschedule their appointment.

The solution? Adopting the latest technology to help ease some of those nerves.

“What patients want more than anything else is ease and convenience,” Dr. Trick said. “SMS alerts turned out to be the most frequently chosen solution with 58% of people selecting it; then came the online appointment booking sites with 43%, followed by one-click cancel or re-scheduling options with 37%; and lastly, email alerts received 30% of votes.

“Digital convenience is a must if healthcare practices want to retain patients. The ability to reschedule an appointment electronically promotes efficiency, as well as supports privacy. I’ve had several clients cancel appointments over the years due to medical emergencies or sudden deaths of loved ones. No one in those situations wants to manage their calendar or make phone calls to revise plans. Enabling appointment changes through text or portal messages takes the burden off patients who need to cancel due to crisis.”

Decreasing anxiety

To help patients feel less anxious and ensure they have the ability to cancel and reschedule their appointments to maintain continuity of care, Dr. Trick shared some strategies for healthcare organizations.

Inform patients in advance about what to expect during their appointment.

Train employees to react empathetically towards anxious patients.

Provide the possibility for private communication for those patients.

Use supportive messaging in cases of canceled visits rather than a punitive one.

Be clear and direct with cancellation policies and rescheduling options.

“Anxiety originates from and is perpetuated by fear of the unknown,” Dr. Trick said. “When facts and details are provided and repeated, both written and verbal, clients’ anxiety about appointments decreases.

“The most important insight here is that no-shows do not necessarily indicate a lack of concern for one's own health by patients. Rather, they are more likely caused by various obstacles such as anxiety, work-related issues, cost problems, and difficult scheduling procedures. By concentrating on getting rid of such obstacles by demonstrating empathy and increasing accessibility, practices can positively influence attendance and patient relations in general.”