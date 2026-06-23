The affordability crisis isn't just inflation anymore: Why Americans still feel financially squeezed

Inflation isn't the whole problem: Housing, childcare, and healthcare costs continue to strain household budgets.

Big bills are the real budget killers: Many families are spending more on necessities even as overall inflation cools.

Look for bigger savings: Shop insurance, negotiate bills, and tackle high-interest debt before worrying about small daily expenses.

Inflation may no longer be making headlines every day, and gas prices are decreasing, but millions of Americans are still asking the same question: Why does everything still feel so expensive?

According to a recent analysis by The Dispatch, the answer has less to do with rising prices at the grocery store and more to do with the soaring cost of life's biggest necessities. While inflation has cooled significantly from its peak, many families continue to struggle with housing, healthcare, childcare, and education costs that have risen much faster than incomes over the past two decades.

In other words, even if eggs and gasoline stabilize, many households are still getting crushed by expenses that consume a huge chunk of their monthly budget.

Here's a closer look at what's driving the affordability crunch and what consumers can do to fight back.

Housing remains the biggest obstacle

For most Americans, housing is their largest monthly expense.

Whether you're renting or buying, housing costs have surged in many parts of the country. Home prices remain historically high, mortgage rates are far above pandemic-era lows, and rents continue climbing in many markets.

As The Dispatch notes, much of the problem stems from a long-running shortage of housing. Simply put, there aren't enough homes being built to meet demand.

The result is basic economics, with limited supply and strong demand continuing to keep prices high.

Pro tip: If you're house hunting, don't focus solely on the monthly payment. Compare property taxes, insurance costs, utility expenses, and commute costs as well. Sometimes a slightly more expensive home can actually cost less overall.

Childcare has become a second mortgage

Ask parents of young children what strains their budget and childcare will almost certainly come up.

In many cities, full-time childcare now costs thousands of dollars per month. Some families spend nearly as much on childcare as they do on housing.

The Dispatch highlights childcare as one of the fastest-growing expenses facing working families.

The challenge is that parents often have limited flexibility. Unlike streaming services or restaurant spending, childcare isn't an expense that can simply be eliminated.

Pro tip: Check whether your employer offers a dependent care flexible spending account (FSA). These accounts allow families to pay for eligible childcare expenses with pre-tax dollars, creating meaningful tax savings.

Healthcare keeps getting more expensive

Healthcare remains another major contributor to household financial stress.

Even consumers with insurance often face rising deductibles, copays, prescription costs, and out-of-pocket expenses.

One of the frustrations consumers face is that healthcare prices are often difficult to compare before receiving treatment. That lack of transparency makes it harder to shop around and control costs.

Pro tip: Before scheduling a non-emergency procedure, always ask for a price estimate. The exact same service can vary dramatically in cost depending on the provider.

Why people still feel broke

One of the most interesting points raised by The Dispatch is that inflation isn't the whole story. Even when inflation slows, prices will not magically return to those previously low levels.

A family that paid $1,200 a month for rent several years ago may now be paying $1,800. Childcare that once cost $800 per month may now cost $1,300. Those higher costs become part of the household budget permanently.

That's why many Americans continue feeling financially stressed despite positive economic indicators. Their biggest expenses remain elevated.

The smartest ways to respond

When money starts to feel tight, the tendency is to focus on cutting out some small expenses in your life. Maybe skip coffee runs, cancel streaming subscriptions, or clip a few extra digital coupons at the grocery store.

While those strategies absolutely help, they rarely solve the bigger underlying problem. The biggest savings opportunities are usually found by looking at the bigger spend categories in your life.

Here are a few to consider:

Negotiate your biggest bills - Many of us don't realize that some of are largest monthly expenses are 100% negotiable. Internet service, cell phone plans, and even certain medical bills can often be reduced with a simple phone call.



Before renewing a service, check competitor pricing and ask your current provider if they can match or beat it. If the first person you speak with says “no,” ask to speak to the loyalty or retention department, as they’re usually the ones who have the authority to lower your bill.

Review your insurance annually - Many consumers stay with the same auto and homeowners’ insurance company for years without ever shopping around. A 30-minute review could potentially save hundreds of dollars annually. Don’t be afraid to pick up the phone and shop around for the best rate and policy discounts.

Audit recurring subscriptions - Most households underestimate how much they spend on recurring charges. Review every subscription at least once every three months and be honest with yourself about what you actually use and get rid of the rest.

Take advantage of workplace benefits - Many employees overlook valuable benefits including: Retirement matches Health savings accounts (HSAs) Dependent care FSAs Tuition assistance programs Wellness incentives



Focus on debt reduction - High-interest credit card debt remains one of the biggest threats to financial stability. Paying down balances often produces a better return than many investments.



If you're carrying credit card balances, be sure you’re directing any extra income toward the highest-interest debt first. This strategy will typically save you the most money over time.

Think long term - One mistake many consumers make is focusing only on this month's budget. The affordability challenges highlighted by The Dispatch developed over years, not months.



That means meaningful financial improvement often requires long-term thinking as well. Things like building an emergency savings, paying down debt, improving job skills, and reducing major expenses that can create lasting financial flexibility.

Small daily savings matter, but the biggest financial wins often come from improving the largest categories of spending.