Supreme Court backs FCC enforcement authority in a defeat for Verizon and AT&T

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) can continue using its existing enforcement process to impose penalties on telecommunications companies, rejecting a challenge from Verizon and AT&T.

The 8-1 decision preserves a key regulatory tool used by the FCC to enforce data privacy and consumer protection rules.

The ruling stems from a dispute over nearly $100 million in FCC penalties tied to the companies' handling of customer location data.

The U.S. Supreme Court has upheld the Federal Communications Commission’s authority to use its administrative enforcement process against telecommunications companies, dealing a setback to Verizon and AT&T in a closely watched regulatory case.

In an 8-1 decision, the Court rejected arguments from the two telecom giants that the FCC’s penalty process violated their constitutional right to have disputes decided by a jury. The ruling preserves one of the agency’s primary tools for enforcing federal telecommunications and data privacy laws.

For most consumers, the ruling is unlikely to have an immediate, visible impact. However, it could have important long-term consequences for privacy and consumer protection.

The case involved allegations that wireless carriers improperly shared or failed to safeguard customers' location data. By preserving the FCC's enforcement authority, the ruling makes it less likely that companies can avoid penalties through procedural challenges before regulators even reach the merits of a case.

Use of location data

The case in question arose from FCC investigations into the companies’ handling of customer location information. Regulators concluded that Verizon and AT&T failed to adequately protect sensitive location data and proposed penalties totaling roughly $100 million.

The carriers argued that the FCC’s in-house enforcement process deprived them of due process because the agency could impose substantial penalties before the companies had an opportunity to present their case before a jury.

Writing for the majority, Chief Justice John Roberts said the FCC’s forfeiture orders do not themselves create an immediate legal obligation to pay. Instead, companies retain the ability to challenge the penalties in court before any final collection action occurs. As a result, the Court concluded that the process does not violate the Seventh Amendment right to a jury trial.

Victory for federal agencies

The decision marks a significant victory for the federal government and the FCC, which argued that administrative enforcement proceedings are essential to policing violations of telecommunications regulations. The Trump administration defended the agency’s authority during the litigation.

The ruling comes at a time when the Supreme Court has scrutinized, and in some cases, limited the powers of federal agencies. However, the Court's decision suggests that certain long-standing enforcement mechanisms remain on solid constitutional footing.