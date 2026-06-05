Target recalls Up & Up baby wipes after testing finds potential contamination

Target has voluntarily recalled select Up & Up baby wipes after FDA testing detected potentially harmful bacteria.

The recall affects specific Fragrance Free and Fresh Cucumber Scented baby wipes sold nationwide and online.

Consumers should stop using the affected products and return them to Target for a full refund.

Parents who regularly stock up on Target's Up & Up baby wipes may want to check their cabinets.

The retailer announced a voluntary recall of certain Up & Up Fragrance Free and Fresh Cucumber Scented Baby Wipes after customer complaints about discoloration led to further testing.

According to Target, testing conducted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration identified the presence of Burkholderia cepacia complex and Burkholderia gladioli in samples of the affected products.

The recalled wipes were sold in Target stores across the country as well as through Target's website. While the recall is being conducted as a precaution, the company noted that the bacteria found in the products could potentially cause serious infections, particularly among newborns, infants, young children, and people with weakened immune systems.

Which products are affected?

The recall includes multiple package sizes of both Up & Up Fragrance Free Baby Wipes and Up & Up Fresh Cucumber Scented Baby Wipes. Target provided UPC codes and manufacturing information to help consumers identify whether their wipes are included:

Product Item Number UPC Code Manufacturing Codes Expiration Dates Up&Up Fragrance Free Baby

Wipes- 20 Count 007-07-0092 85239265956 November 07, 2025

(071125X/XX) to

May 05, 2026

(050526X/XXX) May 10, 2028

(100528) through

November 5, 2028

(051128) Up&Up Fragrance Free Baby

Wipes- 3 Pack - 216 Count 007-07-0146 85239265963 Up&Up Fragrance Free Baby

Wipes- 72 Count 007-07-0157 85239265949 Up&Up Fragrance Free Baby

Wipes- 8 Pack - 800 Count 007-07-0226 85239266137 Up&Up Fragrance Free Baby

Wipes- 12 Pack - 1200 Count 007-07-9025 85239266090 Up&Up Fresh Cucumber Scented

Baby Wipes- 3 Pack - 216 Count 007-07-0265 85239265994 December 29, 2025

(291225X/XX) to

December 30, 2025

(301225X/XX) June 29, 2028

(290628) through

June 30, 2028

(300628) Up&Up Fresh Cucumber Scented

Baby Wipes - 8 Pack - 800 Count 007-07-0266 85239265987 Up&Up Fresh Cucumber Scented

Baby Wipes 72 Count 007-07-0267 85239265970

The company said the recall was prompted by customer reports of product discoloration. In addition, Target and the wipes' manufacturer have received reports involving symptoms such as skin irritation, eye irritation, and infections that may be associated with use of the products. The company emphasized that these reports are still under investigation.

Target stated that the wipes were manufactured by a supplier and that it is continuing to work with the manufacturer while investigating the issue. The recall is being carried out with the knowledge of the FDA.

What consumers need to know

Anyone who has the recalled wipes should stop using them immediately. Target is advising customers to return affected products to any Target store, where they can receive a full refund. Consumers who have questions can also contact Target Guest Relations for additional information.

For parents and caregivers, the most important step is checking package labels, UPC codes, and manufacturing information against the recall notice. If a product matches the recalled items, it should no longer be used. Target says it is continuing to investigate the matter and coordinate with the manufacturer as more information becomes available.