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Target recalls Up & Up baby wipes after testing finds potential contamination

Image (c) Target. Target recalls select Up & Up baby wipes due to harmful bacteria found in FDA testing.

Parents are urged to stop using certain Up & Up wipes immediately

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  • Target has voluntarily recalled select Up & Up baby wipes after FDA testing detected potentially harmful bacteria.

  • The recall affects specific Fragrance Free and Fresh Cucumber Scented baby wipes sold nationwide and online.

  • Consumers should stop using the affected products and return them to Target for a full refund.

Parents who regularly stock up on Target's Up & Up baby wipes may want to check their cabinets. 

The retailer announced a voluntary recall of certain Up & Up Fragrance Free and Fresh Cucumber Scented Baby Wipes after customer complaints about discoloration led to further testing. 

According to Target, testing conducted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration identified the presence of Burkholderia cepacia complex and Burkholderia gladioli in samples of the affected products. 

The recalled wipes were sold in Target stores across the country as well as through Target's website. While the recall is being conducted as a precaution, the company noted that the bacteria found in the products could potentially cause serious infections, particularly among newborns, infants, young children, and people with weakened immune systems. 

Which products are affected?

The recall includes multiple package sizes of both Up & Up Fragrance Free Baby Wipes and Up & Up Fresh Cucumber Scented Baby Wipes. Target provided UPC codes and manufacturing information to help consumers identify whether their wipes are included: 

Product

Item Number

UPC Code

Manufacturing Codes

Expiration Dates

Up&Up Fragrance Free Baby
Wipes- 20 Count

007-07-0092

85239265956

November 07, 2025
(071125X/XX) to
May 05, 2026
(050526X/XXX)

May 10, 2028
(100528) through
November 5, 2028
(051128)

Up&Up  Fragrance Free Baby
Wipes- 3 Pack - 216 Count

007-07-0146

85239265963

Up&Up Fragrance Free Baby
Wipes- 72 Count

007-07-0157

85239265949

Up&Up Fragrance Free Baby
Wipes- 8 Pack - 800 Count

007-07-0226

85239266137

Up&Up Fragrance Free Baby
Wipes- 12 Pack - 1200 Count

007-07-9025

85239266090

Up&Up Fresh Cucumber Scented
Baby Wipes- 3 Pack - 216 Count

007-07-0265

85239265994

December 29, 2025
(291225X/XX) to
December 30, 2025
(301225X/XX)

June 29, 2028
(290628) through
June 30, 2028
(300628)

Up&Up Fresh Cucumber Scented
Baby Wipes - 8 Pack - 800 Count

007-07-0266

85239265987

Up&Up Fresh Cucumber Scented
Baby Wipes 72 Count

007-07-0267

85239265970

The company said the recall was prompted by customer reports of product discoloration. In addition, Target and the wipes' manufacturer have received reports involving symptoms such as skin irritation, eye irritation, and infections that may be associated with use of the products. The company emphasized that these reports are still under investigation.

Target stated that the wipes were manufactured by a supplier and that it is continuing to work with the manufacturer while investigating the issue. The recall is being carried out with the knowledge of the FDA. 

What consumers need to know

Anyone who has the recalled wipes should stop using them immediately. Target is advising customers to return affected products to any Target store, where they can receive a full refund. Consumers who have questions can also contact Target Guest Relations for additional information. 

For parents and caregivers, the most important step is checking package labels, UPC codes, and manufacturing information against the recall notice. If a product matches the recalled items, it should no longer be used. Target says it is continuing to investigate the matter and coordinate with the manufacturer as more information becomes available. 

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