Mortgage rates edged lower this week, offering modest relief

The average rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage fell to 6.48% this week from 6.53%, according to Freddie Mac, marking a modest improvement for homebuyers.

Rates remain below the 6.85% average recorded a year ago, while the average 15-year fixed mortgage declined to 5.79% from 5.87%.

Economists say affordability is improving slightly as wage growth continues to outpace home-price growth, though mortgage rates remain elevated by historical standards.

Despite the spike in bond yields, mortgage rates eased this week, providing a small boost to prospective homebuyers as the spring housing market enters its final stretch.

Freddie Mac reports that the average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage fell to 6.48% from 6.53% a week earlier. The average remains well below the 6.85% level recorded at the same time last year.

The average rate on a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage, a popular refinancing option, also declined, dropping to 5.79% from 5.87% the previous week.

“The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage decreased to 6.48% this week,” Freddie Mac Chief Economist Sam Khater said in the company's weekly Primary Mortgage Market Survey. “With mortgage rates in the mid-6% range and income growth outpacing home price growth, housing affordability is marginally improving.”

Down from a nine-month high

The decline comes after mortgage rates recently climbed to their highest level in roughly nine months. While the latest drop is unlikely to dramatically alter housing demand, it could encourage some buyers who have been waiting on the sidelines for borrowing costs to ease.

Mortgage rates are influenced by several factors, including inflation expectations, Federal Reserve policy, and movements in the bond market. In particular, lenders closely track the yield on the 10-year Treasury note when setting mortgage rates. Recent economic uncertainty and concerns about inflation have kept long-term borrowing costs elevated even as rates remain below year-ago levels.

Housing market activity continues to reflect the challenge posed by higher financing costs. Existing-home sales have remained sluggish, and mortgage application activity has softened in recent weeks as many buyers and homeowners wait for lower rates.

Improving market conditions

Some market conditions are improving for buyers. Housing inventory has increased in many markets, giving shoppers more choices than they had during the pandemic-era housing boom. Some analysts also note that home-price growth has slowed, helping offset the impact of mortgage rates that remain above 6%.

Despite this week's decline, economists generally expect mortgage rates to remain in the mid-6% range for the foreseeable future. Freddie Mac's survey shows rates have fluctuated between roughly 6% and 6.5% for much of 2026, reflecting ongoing uncertainty about inflation and economic growth.

For consumers, the latest decline offers incremental relief rather than a turning point. But even small movements in mortgage rates can affect affordability, particularly for first-time buyers facing elevated home prices and borrowing costs.