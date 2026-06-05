Memorial Day, Juneteenth, and July 4th send tens of thousands to the ER

July 4th is America's busiest ER day: More than 45,000 people visit emergency rooms, with fireworks accidents driving many of the injuries.

Juneteenth and Memorial Day also see injury spikes: Grilling, travel, boating, swimming, and outdoor celebrations lead to thousands of additional ER visits.

Many accidents are preventable: Experts recommend using fireworks safely, supervising children around water, and avoiding alcohol while driving or boating.

For many Americans, summer holidays are all about backyard barbecues, road trips, fireworks, and celebrating with family and friends.

But according to a new study from an injury law firm, they're also among the most dangerous days of the year for injuries serious enough to send people to the emergency room.

The research examined six years of emergency room data across 15 major holidays and found that Memorial Day, Juneteenth, and Independence Day all produce significant spikes in ER visits compared to a typical day.

In fact, July 4th is now the single busiest day of the year for emergency rooms nationwide.

July 4th tops the list for ER visits

According to the study, emergency rooms see an average of 45,340 visits on Independence Day, roughly 21% more than a typical day.

While many of those injuries are relatively minor, about 12.5% of patients end up being admitted to the hospital.

Fireworks play a major role in the surge.

"July 4th is when we see the worst injuries," said a personal injury attorney with Good Guys Injury Law. "Most of the consultation requests are from firework accidents that often result in severe burns and sometimes even lost fingers."

The attorney noted that defective fireworks, improper storage, and user error frequently contribute to serious injuries.

Memorial Day marks the start of injury season

Somewhat surprisingly, especially since Memorial Day isn't about fireworks, the last Monday of May isn’t far behind.

The holiday generates nearly 45,000 ER visits, about 20% above normal levels for an average Monday.

Experts say the unofficial start of summer often brings a perfect storm of risk factors:

Increased road travel

Boating accidents

Swimming-related injuries

Grilling mishaps

Alcohol consumption

The study also found that roughly one in eight Memorial Day ER patients ultimately require hospitalization.

Juneteenth injuries continue to rise

The report also found that Juneteenth (June 19th) has entered the ranks of one of the more dangerous U.S. holidays in terms of injuries.

Hospitals in the U.S. now see approximately 40,000 ER visits on Juneteenth, about 7% above the daily average. This holiday now falls behind only July 4th and Memorial Day in terms of ER visits.

Researchers noted that food-preparation injuries, including knife cuts and kitchen accidents, account for many of the visits. Of the 40,000 ER patients, about 12% of them required hospitalization.

How to avoid becoming a holiday statistic

While accidents can't always be prevented, safety experts say a few simple precautions can dramatically reduce your risk.