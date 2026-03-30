Pets support healthy aging — but costs are adding up, research finds

Pets can support emotional well-being, connection, and daily purpose for adults over 50.

A growing share of older adults say pet care is putting pressure on their finances.

Cost is increasingly a major reason some older adults choose not to own pets.

For many older adults, pets are more than companions — they’re a meaningful part of daily life. Results from recent polls out of the University of Michigan suggests that activities like walking a dog or simply having an animal nearby can positively influence health and well-being.

Among adults ages 50 to 80, more than half report having at least one pet, a number that has remained relatively steady over time. But what’s changed is how people perceive the emotional value of those relationships. A growing share of pet owners say their animals give them a sense of purpose, and many also report feeling more socially connected and less stressed.

At the same time, the findings highlight a tension: while pets can enhance quality of life, they also come with responsibilities — and increasingly, financial strain.

“Our two polls, seven years apart, clearly show that animals can play a key role in the lives of older adults, and bring many benefits that can contribute to healthy aging,” said researcher Preeti Malani, M.D.

“Yet some of the people who could potentially get the most benefit from having a pet may also be the ones who have cost-related challenges to pet ownership.”

How the study was conducted

The findings come from the University of Michigan’s National Poll on Healthy Aging, which surveyed adults age 50 and older about their experiences with pet ownership. The most recent poll was conducted in September 2025 and included responses from adults up to age 93.

Researchers compared these results to a similar poll conducted in 2018, focusing specifically on adults ages 50 to 80 to track changes over time. The survey asked participants about the types of pets they have, perceived benefits and challenges, and reasons for not owning pets.

The data included both Michigan-specific responses and national comparisons, offering a broader look at how pet ownership intersects with aging, health, and lifestyle factors.

The benefits — and the tradeoffs

The results paint a nuanced picture. On one hand, many older adults report meaningful benefits from having pets.

Here are some key findings:

83% of pet owners ages 50-80 reported having a pet helps give them a sense of purpose – up 10% from 2018.

70% said that having a pet helps them connect with others.

63% said pets help them manage and reduce their stress levels.

44% said that having a pet helps keep them physically active.

“If we’re encouraging someone to get more physical activity to improve their physical or mental health, knowing if they have a pet they can take for a walk or play with could be very useful,” poll director Jeffrey Kullgren, M.D., M.P.H., M.S. said in the news release. “And discussing ahead of time who will help with pet care if they have a planned or unexpected hospitalization could relieve stress,” he said.

However, the report also found that fewer people now report certain benefits compared to earlier years, including help with physical activity and coping with health symptoms On top of that, financial concerns are becoming more prominent.

Some more key findings include:

In the earlier study, 60% of pet owners said their pets helped them cope with physical or mental health symptoms. In the later poll, just 34% said the same thing.

The notion that pets helped keep older adults physically active went from 64% to 44%.

Pet owners reporting that pets helped them balance their stress levels went from 79% to 63%.

Cost was also a major factor: Roughly 31% of pet owners said that caring for their pet strains their budget — up from 18% in 2018.

The findings suggest that while pets can play an important role in healthy aging, the rising costs of care may limit access to those benefits — especially for those who might benefit the most.