The role of family caregivers is growing, study finds

Amid the rising cost of senior care facilities, more aging baby boomers prefer to age in place, often creating the need for help from family caregivers. A new study shows those needs are growing.

Researchers at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and the University of Michigan’s Institute for Social Research have found the number of family caregivers supporting older adults grew by 32% between 2011 and 2022.

The surge underscores the growing reliance on family and unpaid caregivers in both home and residential care settings.

Published in Health Affairs, the study highlights a notable rise in care hours provided to older adults with dementia.

Key takeaways

The average weekly care hours increased by nearly 50%, from 21.4 hours in 2011 to 31.0 hours in 2022. This increase may be attributed to more caregivers residing with those they assist.

In 2022, caregivers were assisting older adults who were generally younger, better educated, and more likely to be male than in 2011.

Among older adults with dementia, the size of care networks was stable.

Caregivers reported little change in caregiving difficulty or competing responsibilities, such as employment and childcare, despite reporting reduced reliance on supportive services like respite care and support groups.

In 2022, about 12% of caregivers were non-family members, such as friends or neighbors, while the majority identified as relatives.

The analysis utilized data from the National Health and Aging Trends Study (NHATS) and the National Study of Caregiving (NSOC) from 2011 and 2022. These studies collected comprehensive data on older adults and their caregivers, focusing on those who assist with self-care, mobility, or household activities due to health or functional limitations.

‘Stability in caregiving experiences’

“Our results show remarkable stability in caregiving experiences, even as the number of caregivers has increased significantly,” Jennifer L. Wolff, director of the Roger and Flo Lipitz Center to Advance Policy in Aging and Disability, said in a press release.

She emphasized the need to address specific challenges faced by subgroups, particularly those caring for individuals with dementia.

The study also highlighted that caregiving responsibilities continue to fall primarily on women and certain subgroups at greater risk for negative consequences, including those with limited financial resources. With the population of adults aged 85 and older projected to triple by 2050, the study concludes there is an urgent need to address disparities in caregiver experiences.