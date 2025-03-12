AI-powered robots may be in-home caregivers in the near future

As the large baby boom generation ages, it will likely need an increasing amount of assistance if its members stay in their homes. Home care may be increasingly expensive and harder to find.

But having a robotic companion that helps them navigate their home and offers much-needed companionship might help seniors enjoy an improved quality of life at a lower cost.

This possibility is being explored by an interdisciplinary team at Case Western Reserve University, where researchers are investigating how artificial intelligence (AI) and robotic technology can enhance caregiving for older adults, particularly those with early-stage Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias.

At the center of this research is a robot named Ruyi, developed by NaviGait. Standing about three feet tall and equipped with advanced sensors and AI-driven mobility monitoring, Ruyi is designed to assist older adults at Judson Senior Living in Cleveland.

Unlike traditional caregiving devices, Ruyi is integrated with home technology, such as thermostats and the internet, and is also connected to human caregivers, providing regular updates on the health and comfort of the residents.

Reminiscent of Rosie the Robot from the 1960s cartoon The Jetsons, researchers believe Ruyi represents a step forward in AI-driven elder care. With interactive features designed to foster engagement, Ruyi aims to enhance independence among seniors while alleviating some of the burdens faced by caregivers and healthcare providers.

The research team at Case Western Reserve preoduced the video below to illustrate the concept:

Not a cure

Philip Cola, a professor at both the Weatherhead School of Management and the School of Medicine, said the research is not about curing Alzheimer’s disease, but rather about managing healthcare more effectively.

“As cognitive decline progresses, consistent support and companionship become critical,” Cola said in a press statement. “Our goal is to explore how AI and robotics can create sustainable caregiving solutions that empower individuals while improving overall care management.”

The study will be conducted in three phases:

Resident and Family Acceptability: Researchers will conduct focus groups with approximately two dozen residents at Judson Senior Living, along with their families and caregivers, to assess their attitudes toward robotic technology in elder care.

Technical Feature Validation: Ruyi’s ability to monitor and interact with residents will be tested. Researchers will evaluate how safely the robot navigates the home environment, collects data on posture, gait, spoken language, and activities, and learns from its interactions with residents.

Staff and Management Attitudes: The impressions of healthcare staff and management stakeholders will be gathered to assess the acceptability and value of the robotic assistant. Extended trials may include overnight stays to analyze how Ruyi supports daily routines and improves quality of life.

Other countries have been leaders in this area. Japan, with its large aging population, has been developing robots to care for older people for over two decades, with public and private investment accelerating markedly in the 2010s. By 2018, the national government alone had spent well in excess of $300 million funding research and development for such devices.

