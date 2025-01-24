America faces a growing doctor shortage

If it takes a lot longer to get a doctor’s appointment these days, it should come as no surprise. The Association of American Medical Colleges estimates the U.S. will face a shortage of up to 86,000 physicians by 2036.

Alexandra Tien, a family physician at Medical Associates of Rhode Island, says the current shortage is most pronounced among primary care doctors. She says they are the worst paid of all physicians so fewer medical students choose it as a specialty, especially if they have student loans.

“In addition, there is increasing government and insurer regulation and intrusion into the physician-patient relationship, which creates a significant amount of frustration in trying to provide care,” Tien told ConsumerAffairs. “Prior authorizations alone create an enormous headache and waste of time for doctors.”

Because of these frustrations, Tien said many physicians choose to retire early or do nonclinical work to get away from clinical medicine.

Postponed surgeries

Primary care physicians are not the only doctors in short supply. Dr. John Vazquez, chief medical officer, Anesthesiology at VitalSolution, an Ingenovis Health Company, says there is a growing shortage of anesthesiologists, creating a slowdown in surgical procedures.

“Seventy-five percent of large hospitals reported an increase in patients’ surgery wait time based, on availability of anesthesia care,” he told us.

What’s worse, Vazquez says anesthesiologists are part of an aging workforce, with many approaching retirement age, which does not bode well for the future.

“In 2020 there were 53,804 anesthesiologists practicing in the U.S., with an average age of 52.6 years, and 45% of anesthesiologists were older than 55,” he said. “Many older clinicians will move to part-time status and soon a large portion of the current supply could simply retire or semi-retire.”

Thomas Camp, President of Exdion Health, says physician burnout is also contributing to early retirements or doctors leaving the field altogether, creating a ripple effect within the profession.

“This shortage is not only affecting patient care but also placing immense pressure on the remaining healthcare workers, leading to further dissatisfaction and turnover,” Camp said.

Long-term and short-term solutions

Tien says long-term solutions include creating medical schools that are free to students who commit to specializing in primary care. Increasing the pay for these doctors, she said, would also help.

What about short-term solutions? Dr. Cliff Bleustein, a board-certified Urologist and CEO of AposHealth, has a few ideas.

“Short-term solutions include expanding the use of advanced practice providers such as nurse practitioners and physician assistants, leveraging telemedicine to reach underserved areas, and streamlining licensing processes for internationally trained doctors,” he said.

“Additionally, shifting to value-based care approaches, such as programs that focus on reducing healthcare utilization while improving patient outcomes, can alleviate strain on the healthcare system by preventing the need for more intensive interventions."

In the meantime, these healthcare experts suggest it will be older patients who are affected by the doctor shortage the most. Older adults tend to require more complex and frequent medical care for chronic conditions and age-related health issues.

“Pediatric care might also face challenges, particularly in rural areas, but the growing demand for specialists like geriatricians and orthopedic care reflects the pressing needs of the aging population,” Bleustein said.