Keeping the weight off could help protect your brain as you age

A new University of Georgia study found that higher BMI over time was linked to faster cognitive decline in adults over 50.

Researchers tracked more than 8,200 people for 24 years and found the strongest effects in adults over 65.

The study suggests that managing weight may help slow declines in memory, focus, and problem-solving skills.

As people get older, some degree of memory loss and slower thinking is considered a normal part of aging. But new research from the University of Georgia suggests that long-term weight gain could speed up that process more than previously thought.

According to the study, adults with higher body mass index (BMI) over time experienced faster declines in memory, executive functioning, and overall cognitive health compared to people with lower BMI levels.

Researchers say the findings highlight an important connection between physical and brain health, especially as the population ages. The study was published in the Journal of Neurology and focused on adults over the age of 50.

“We found that if people managed their weight, they could significantly lower their rate of cognitive decline in just two years,” researcher Suhang Song said in a news release. “That makes BMI one of the most easily modifiable risk factors when it comes to aging well.”

The study

The research team analyzed data from more than 8,200 participants who were followed for 24 years as part of a large national health study, the Health and Retirement Study (1996-2020).

Rather than looking at weight at a single moment in time, researchers tracked BMI trends over many years to better understand long-term effects on the brain.

Additionally, the researchers measured cognition using a standardized composite score of memory and executive function.

The findings

They found that every increase in BMI was associated with faster declines in areas tied to memory, concentration, planning, emotional regulation, and decision-making.

The link between weight and cognitive decline appeared strongest around year eight of the study, and the impact was most noticeable among adults older than 65. Researchers noted that obesity may affect the brain through several possible pathways, including inflammation, insulin resistance, and reduced blood flow. These changes may contribute to conditions like cognitive impairment and dementia over time.

Still, the researchers emphasized that the findings are not meant to be discouraging. In fact, they noted that weight management may be one of the more changeable risk factors tied to brain aging.

For consumers, the takeaway is less about chasing a perfect number on the scale and more about understanding how overall health habits may influence brain health later in life.

The study does not prove that weight directly causes dementia, but it does suggest that maintaining a stable, healthy weight over time could play a role in supporting cognitive function as people age. Researchers also pointed out that dementia rates are expected to rise sharply in the coming decades, making preventive lifestyle factors increasingly important.

“There are no cures for dementia,” Song said, “which is why it is critical to identify and address any modifiable risk factors we can find to prevent it.”