Spring cleaning for seniors living at home should include decluttering

Spring cleaning isn’t just about cleaning. Decluttering should be part of the effort, especially in homes where seniors live.

When household items accumulate, it can create hazardous conditions for seniors who may be more vulnerable to falls. Falls remain a leading cause of injury for seniors, making a safe and organized home environment crucial.

Clutter can create tripping hazards, especially for people with mobility or vision limitations. Clutter can also lead to mental health issues, creating stress and anxiety. Removing clutter can have other benefits, improving functionality and making daily tasks easier.

As the weather warms and spring cleaning fever sets in, families are being urged to prioritize safety alongside tidiness, especially when it comes to the homes of senior loved ones.

Recommended steps

According to Executive Home Care, a provider of in-home care services, taking these steps can create a safer, clutter-free home:

Clearing Walkways: Removing obstacles like loose rugs, cords, and excess furniture to ensure clear paths.

Enhancing Lighting: Improving visibility in hallways, staircases, and frequently used rooms with brighter lights, nightlights, and motion-sensor lighting.

Installing Support: Securing handrails on stairways and grab bars in bathrooms to provide stability.

Optimizing Accessibility: Rearranging essential items to be within easy reach, preventing overreaching and reliance on unstable furniture.

Medication and Emergency Planning: Ensuring easy access to emergency contacts and organized medication storage.

