FTC orders Care.com to pay over $8 million in refunds

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has announced that it is distributing more than $8.1 million in refunds to nearly 200,000 consumers allegedly misled by Care.com, a popular online platform connecting families with child and senior care providers.

The payout stems from a settlement resolving FTC allegations that Care.com engaged in deceptive advertising and obstructed users from canceling their subscriptions.

Deceptive claims and cancellation barriers

According to the FTC’s complaint, Care.com misrepresented the availability of jobs on its platform and made exaggerated claims about potential earnings for job seekers. Many users, the FTC found, were lured into signing up for subscriptions with the promise of abundant opportunities that did not materialize.

Furthermore, both caregivers and families seeking care services faced significant hurdles when attempting to cancel their subscriptions, which the FTC deemed to be unlawful.

Settlement and consumer refunds

In response to the charges, Care.com agreed to a settlement requiring it to pay over $8.5 million, of which more than $8.1 million is now being disbursed to affected consumers. The agreement also imposes strict conditions on the company: it must avoid misleading statements regarding job availability and potential earnings and must offer consumers a clear and simple cancellation process moving forward.

Refunds are being issued via check or PayPal to 194,207 individuals. The FTC advises recipients to cash checks within 90 days and redeem PayPal payments within 30 days.

Consumers with questions can contact the refund administrator, Epiq Systems, at 888-867-6151 or visit the FTC’s website for FAQs. The agency reiterated that it will never require payment or personal banking information to process a refund.

Ongoing Consumer Protection Efforts

This case is part of a broader FTC initiative to hold companies accountable for deceptive practices. In 2024 alone, FTC enforcement actions led to more than $339 million returned to consumers across the United States.

Consumers are encouraged to report fraud and deceptive business practices at ReportFraud.ftc.gov and to stay informed about their rights and ongoing enforcement actions by visiting consumer.ftc.gov.

