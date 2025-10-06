How to save on incontinence supplies for seniors

Many state Medicaid programs cover incontinence supplies — including adult briefs, pull-ons, and even catheters — if they’re deemed medically necessary.

Coverage and monthly limits vary by state, so checking your state’s Medicaid guidelines and getting proper documentation from a health care provider is essential.

A medical diagnosis and prescription are key to accessing coverage and ensuring seniors receive the right products to manage their condition comfortably.

Managing incontinence isn’t just a personal challenge — it can also take a real financial toll.

Adult briefs, catheters, and other supplies can easily run between $50 and $200 each month, creating a steady expense that adds up fast for seniors and their caregivers. But there’s good news: in many states, Medicaid can help cover the cost of incontinence products.

To learn more about what support is available and how families can access it, we spoke with Mica Phillips, Vice President at Aeroflow Urology, who shared practical advice on navigating coverage options and reducing out-of-pocket costs.

What products are covered by Medicaid?

Most state Medicaid programs cover medically necessary incontinence supplies, including adult briefs/diapers, protective underwear (pull-ons), pediatric briefs and pull-ups, and in many cases catheters.

Depending on the insurance plan and the patient’s needs, some policies may also cover supplemental supplies such as disposable bed pads or underpads (‘chux’), gloves, and wipes.

“Coverage can vary by state, so the exact products and quantities available will depend on the individual’s Medicaid plan, the state’s guidelines, and documentation from a health care provider confirming medical necessity,” Phillips explained. “To make this easier, Aeroflow Urology offers state-specific Medicaid guides that explain which products are covered and the paperwork required.”

Know your state’s monthly limits

While Medicaid can help consumers save on the cost of incontinence products, Phillips said that there are monthly limits.

“Each state Medicaid plan sets monthly quantity limits for incontinence supplies based on medical need and the treating provider’s prescription,” Phillips said.

“These caps vary from state to state; for example, some plans cover a fixed number of diapers or pull-ups each month, while others may adjust quantities based on the patient’s documented condition.”

Management is key

For those struggling with bladder or incontinence problems, Phillips hopes they know they’re not alone. On top of that, being proactive about it is key to optimizing management and having the highest quality of life.

“The best first step is to talk to a health care professional,” he said. “A formal diagnosis not only helps patients better understand their condition but is also necessary for obtaining a prescription – required by all insurance plans to approve coverage for incontinence products.

“Beyond the clinical side, we encourage patients not to delay seeking help or feel embarrassed. Incontinence is common and manageable, and getting the right products can greatly improve comfort and quality of life.”