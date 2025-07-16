Nextdoor wants to be your local news outlet

More than 3,200 U.S. newspapers have folded in 20 years, creating news deserts and fueling misinformation.

Big Tech platforms disrupted ad revenue and control how news is seen online, leaving local outlets vulnerable.

Nextdoor partners with over 3,500 local publishers, hoping to drive traffic and engagement through local headlines.

Local news in America is in crisis. Over the past two decades, more than 3,200 print newspapers have shuttered, leaving millions of Americans living in so-called “news deserts” without reliable local coverage.

One in six U.S. residents now has limited or no access to local journalism, a void that researchers say leads to lower voter turnout, heightened polarization, increased government spending, and the spread of health misinformation.

The situation could get worse if the Trump administration succeeds in cutting off funding to National Public Radio (NPR), whose local stations are among the few or only remaining local news outlets in many smaller cities.

The collapse of local journalism has been hastened by technology giants like Google and Meta, whose dominance of the digital advertising market has siphoned away the revenue that once sustained newsrooms. Readers, meanwhile, have increasingly turned to "aggregators" like Google News or Apple News instead of subscribing directly to news outlets. They don't originate news coverage and usually don't have anything to contribute locally.

Social platforms such as Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) have also made it harder for publishers to reach audiences by deprioritizing news content in user feeds.

Artificial intelligence (AI) may soon make matters worse if it can vacuum up enough local information from other sources to repackage for consumers wondering what's going on in their town.

A different path

Amid the turmoil, Nextdoor Holdings Inc. — the neighborhood-focused social network — is pursuing a different path. Unlike other tech platforms that prioritize keeping users within their walled gardens, Nextdoor announced on Tuesday a partnership with more than 3,500 local publishers.

Nextdoor aims to distribute local news headlines directly within its app, which boasts 46 million weekly users. A carousel of local stories now greets users as soon as they open Nextdoor.

“We’re sending traffic out versus keeping everything inside the walled garden,” Nextdoor CEO Nirav Tolia said. While acknowledging that this approach might not always deliver the smoothest user experience — particularly when readers encounter paywalls — Tolia maintained that supporting local publishers is part of Nextdoor’s broader mission.

Though publishers aren’t paid to share content on the platform, some are seeing benefits. One local publisher said he was seeing traffic bumps of up to 12 percent thanks to Nextdoor’s referrals.

For local news outlets already on the brink, any new distribution channel is a welcome lifeline. But as publishers know all too well, tech platforms can change course overnight, leaving traffic — and livelihoods — hanging in the balance.