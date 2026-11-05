Navigating disability benefits can be more complicated than applicants expect

A new survey found that 77% of disability benefits applicants considered giving up, often because they weren't sure they qualified or feared being denied.

Missing medical documentation, confusing requirements, and missed deadlines can make an already challenging application process even harder.

A denied claim doesn't necessarily mean you're ineligible. Understanding why you were denied and strengthening your application can help when appealing.

Applying for Social Security disability benefits can be an overwhelming experience, especially for people who are already dealing with health challenges and financial uncertainty.

Between figuring out eligibility requirements, gathering medical documentation, and navigating a lengthy application process, many applicants find themselves unsure of where to start — or whether they should keep going at all.

A new survey from Quikaid, which works with Social Security disability applicants, sheds light on some of the biggest challenges people face along the way. The findings show that more than three-quarters of respondents considered giving up on pursuing benefits at some point, often because they weren't sure they qualified or worried their application would be denied.

ConsumerAffairs spoke with David Wright, CEO of Quikaid to better understand why the process can be so difficult and what applicants should know before getting started.

How the survey was conducted

Quikaid surveyed 1,100 U.S. adults through Pollfish who had researched, considered, or taken steps toward applying for disability benefits within the previous three years. People with no prior experience researching or navigating the process were excluded.

The survey examined how applicants find information about disability benefits, which sources they trust, and what challenges they encounter along the way. Researchers also asked about applicants' confidence in the process, reasons for considering giving up, expectations for financial support, and the availability of employer guidance.

Responses were analyzed across age groups and genders. All findings are based on participants' self-reported experiences.

Key findings

The survey revealed several challenges that can make navigating disability benefits difficult for applicants:

Many applicants consider giving up: 77% of respondents said they had considered abandoning their pursuit of disability benefits. The most common reasons were uncertainty about whether they qualified (31%) and fear of being denied (25%).

The process can be confusing: Nearly 4 in 10 (39%) said the application process was more confusing than it should be or too difficult to navigate without professional guidance. Only 15% thought it was easier than most people expect.

Applicants are turning to AI for answers: 12% said they initially used an AI tool when researching disability benefits, compared with 9% who first contacted an attorney or disability advocate. However, 51% worried that AI-generated information could be inaccurate or misleading.

Denial is a major concern: 70% said they were extremely or very concerned about being denied benefits despite genuinely needing them. This was their biggest concern, ahead of covering monthly expenses (64%).

Many don't expect benefits to cover everything: Just 24% expected approved disability benefits to fully cover their monthly living expenses. Meanwhile, 27% said they planned to keep working, if possible, to make up the difference.

Employer guidance is lacking: Only 40% of working respondents said their employer makes disability benefits information easy to find, while just 37% said these conversations are actively encouraged at work.

The most common misconceptions

According to Wright, a very common misconception is that if you’re diagnosed with a serious medical issue, you’ll automatically qualify for disability benefits.

“Social Security isn’t just looking at what your condition is, but how it impacts your ability to work, which is why someone with a pretty common diagnosis might qualify, while a different person with a condition that sounds more severe could still get denied,” he said.

“It’s important to have medical records that do more than just confirm your diagnosis. They should also document the symptoms, limitations, and everyday challenges that make holding down a job difficult.”

Another key that Wright recommends: understand your estimated benefit amount before building a budget around it.

“You can check your estimated Social Security benefits through your my Social Security account and explore other assistance programs, such as SNAP, Medicaid, or housing assistance, depending on your eligibility,” he explained.

Mistakes to avoid

Wright broke down some of the most common mistakes that can lead to an initial claim denial.

“A lot of people assume their medical records are enough to prove they can't work, but that's not always the case,” he said. “Your doctor might have your diagnosis and treatment history on file, but that doesn't necessarily explain why you can't hold down a job.

“You want to make sure your records show what you're actually dealing with day to day, whether that's not being able to stand for more than 20 minutes, struggling to stay focused, or having symptoms that cause you to miss work regularly.”

Another common mistake: not responding promptly to Social Security's requests for information, such as questionnaires about your work history or daily activities, or missing a medical examination scheduled by SSA.

“These may seem like small administrative issues, but they can seriously jeopardize a claim,” Wright said.

Try again

Just because your claim was denied the first time, that doesn't mean you don't qualify, so don't assume it's not worth trying again.

Wright recommends looking at why Social Security denied your claim and make sure you appeal within the deadline, which is usually 60 days.

“You also don't want to just send in the same paperwork and hope for a different result,” he said. “If your medical records were missing important details or didn't fully explain why you can't work, that's what you should focus on addressing.

“An experienced disability representative can also help you understand why your claim was denied, identify gaps in the evidence, and guide you through the appeal process.”