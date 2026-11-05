Veterans Day 2026 freebies: Free meals, haircuts, national parks, and more

Free meals are on the menu: Applebee's, Chili's, Denny's, and other restaurants are offering complimentary food to eligible veterans and military members.

The freebies go beyond restaurants: Free haircuts, car washes, and special retail discounts are also available.

National parks are free to enter: November 11 is a fee-free entrance day at participating national parks, with some restrictions.

Veterans Day is Wednesday, November 11, and businesses across the country are thanking those who served with free meals, discounts, and other special offers.

And while restaurants tend to get most of the attention, there are plenty of other freebies worth knowing about, including haircuts, car washes, and admission to national parks.

Here's a look at some of the best Veterans Day deals for 2026.

Free restaurant meals

Several major restaurant chains are offering complimentary meals to veterans and active-duty military personnel on November 11.

Most offers require proof of military service, and some exclude beverages, tax, and gratuity.

Free national park admission

Here's a Veterans Day freebie that isn't limited to just military families. On November 11, U.S. citizens and residents can enjoy free entrance to National Park Service sites that normally charge admission.

That includes popular destinations such as Yosemite, Yellowstone, and the Grand Canyon.

Keep in mind that the waiver generally covers entrance fees, not extras such as camping, special tours, or reservation fees.

The Bureau of Land Management is also waiving certain day-use fees at participating recreation sites on November 11th.

Free haircuts and car washes

A couple of popular chains are offering practical freebies:

Great Clips: Veterans and active-duty military members can receive a free haircut or a card for a future free haircut. Customers can also request a free haircut card to give to a veteran.

Sport Clips: Participating locations are offering free or discounted haircuts for veterans and service members.

Grace for Vets:Participating locations nationwide are offering free car washes to veterans and active-duty personnel on November 11.

Retail discounts worth checking

Not every Veterans Day deal is completely free, but some discounts could be useful if you're already planning to shop.

Kohl's: 30% off eligible in-store purchases November 10–11 for military members, veterans, and families.

Walgreens: 20% off eligible regular-priced merchandise for veterans, active-duty military, and immediate family members.

Publix: 10% off eligible groceries on November 11 for veterans, military members, and families.

Food Lion: 10% off eligible in-store purchases for veterans and active-duty service members with a military ID and MVP card.

Exclusions apply, so be sure to check the details before shopping.

3 tips before claiming your Veterans Day freebies