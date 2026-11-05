Veterans Day 2026 freebies: Free meals, haircuts, national parks, and more

Free meals are on the menu: Applebee's, Chili's, Denny's, and other restaurants are offering complimentary food to eligible veterans and military members.
The freebies go beyond restaurants: Free haircuts, car washes, and special retail discounts are also available.
National parks are free to enter: November 11 is a fee-free entrance day at participating national parks, with some restrictions.
Veterans Day is Wednesday, November 11, and businesses across the country are thanking those who served with free meals, discounts, and other special offers.
And while restaurants tend to get most of the attention, there are plenty of other freebies worth knowing about, including haircuts, car washes, and admission to national parks.
Here's a look at some of the best Veterans Day deals for 2026.
Free restaurant meals
Several major restaurant chains are offering complimentary meals to veterans and active-duty military personnel on November 11.
Applebee's:Free full-size entrée from a special seven-item menu, plus a $5 coupon for a future visit. Dine-in only.
Chili's:Free entrée from a limited Veterans Day menu at participating restaurants. Dine-in only.
Chipotle: Participating locations are offering free chips along with your choice of guac, queso blanco, or salsa with your $5 purchase.
Denny's:Free Original Grand Slam breakfast from 5 a.m. until noon at participating locations.
Golden Corral:Free buffet during its annual Military Appreciation Night from 4pm to close.
In-N-Out Burger:Free burger, fries, and beverage for veterans, active-duty military, reservists, and National Guard members.
Red Robin:Free Red's Big Tavern Burger with bottomless fries.
Smashburger:Participating locations are offering a free All-American Smashburger with your military ID.
Starbucks:Free 12-ounce hot or iced brewed coffee for veterans, military members, and military spouses.
TGI Fridays: Vets with a military ID will get a free meal at participating location on November 11 from 11am to 7pm.
Most offers require proof of military service, and some exclude beverages, tax, and gratuity.
Free national park admission
Here's a Veterans Day freebie that isn't limited to just military families. On November 11, U.S. citizens and residents can enjoy free entrance to National Park Service sites that normally charge admission.
That includes popular destinations such as Yosemite, Yellowstone, and the Grand Canyon.
Keep in mind that the waiver generally covers entrance fees, not extras such as camping, special tours, or reservation fees.
The Bureau of Land Management is also waiving certain day-use fees at participating recreation sites on November 11th.
Free haircuts and car washes
A couple of popular chains are offering practical freebies:
Great Clips: Veterans and active-duty military members can receive a free haircut or a card for a future free haircut. Customers can also request a free haircut card to give to a veteran.
Sport Clips: Participating locations are offering free or discounted haircuts for veterans and service members.
Grace for Vets:Participating locations nationwide are offering free car washes to veterans and active-duty personnel on November 11.
Retail discounts worth checking
Not every Veterans Day deal is completely free, but some discounts could be useful if you're already planning to shop.
Kohl's: 30% off eligible in-store purchases November 10–11 for military members, veterans, and families.
Walgreens: 20% off eligible regular-priced merchandise for veterans, active-duty military, and immediate family members.
Publix: 10% off eligible groceries on November 11 for veterans, military members, and families.
Food Lion: 10% off eligible in-store purchases for veterans and active-duty service members with a military ID and MVP card.
Exclusions apply, so be sure to check the details before shopping.
3 tips before claiming your Veterans Day freebies
Bring proof of military service. A military ID, veteran ID, or other accepted documentation may be required. Each business sets its own rules.
Call ahead. Many deals are available only at participating locations. A quick phone call can save you a wasted trip.
Watch the fine print. Some offers are dine-in only, limited to certain hours, or require an additional purchase. And if you're getting a free restaurant meal, remember that gratuity usually isn't included.