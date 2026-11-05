Recent data breaches could put your personal information at risk. Here’s what consumers should know

Data breaches can expose more than passwords and credit cards, giving criminals personal details they can use for convincing scams, identity theft, and fraud.

Using unique passwords, enabling two-factor authentication, and keeping devices updated can help protect your accounts from cybercriminals.

Holiday shoppers should be especially cautious of fake online stores, fraudulent ads, and suspicious delivery notifications designed to steal personal information.

Data breaches aren't just a problem for the companies experiencing them. When businesses are targeted by cyberattacks, the personal information of customers and everyday users can also be at risk. And with several high-profile cybersecurity incidents making headlines recently, consumers may be wondering what these breaches mean for their own privacy and security.

Even if you weren't directly affected by a breach, there are still reasons to be cautious. Stolen information can sometimes be used in follow-up scams, phishing emails, and other attempts to gain access to personal accounts.

ConsumerAffairs spoke with Luis Corrons, security expert at Norton, who explained how these incidents can trickle down to consumers, what people should watch for in the coming weeks, and the practical steps they can take to better protect their personal information.

The risks of data breaches

Corrons explained that most of the time, people worry about their passwords or credit cards being stolen when they hear about data breach. However, there's a lot more that criminals can do with your personal information.

“If someone knows your name, email address, phone number, and where you shop, they already have enough information to make a scam look pretty convincing,” he said. “You might receive a message that appears to come from a company you actually use, referring to a purchase, or asking you to fix a problem with your account. You're much more likely to fall for something when it seems relevant to you.”

Another major concern: stolen passwords. This is especially true if you use the same one for several accounts.

“ Criminals will try those credentials elsewhere, potentially gaining access to your email, social media or even financial accounts,” Corrons said. “And the consequences can last a long time. You can cancel a stolen credit card, but you can't simply change your name or date of birth. That information can be used for identity theft, impersonation, and fraud months or even years after the original breach.”

Do’s and don’ts for staying safe online

When it comes to staying safe online, Corrons shared his top three do’s and don’ts to help consumers navigate this ever-changing landscape.

1. Do use strong, unique passwords.Don't reuse them. We all have dozens of online accounts, and remembering different passwords for each one is practically impossible. That's why I recommend using a password manager, or passkeys whenever they're available. If criminals steal your password from one website, you don't want them getting into your other accounts too.

2. Do enable two-factor authentication. Don't share verification codes with anyone. Even if criminals manage to steal your password, having that extra layer of protection can stop them from accessing your account. But remember, if someone calls you claiming to be from your bank and asks for a code you've just received, don't give it to them. No matter how convincing they sound.

3. Do keep your devices updated and use reliable security software. Don't blindly trust links or messages. Criminals are very good at making emails, text messages, and websites look legitimate. If you receive an unexpected message about a delivery, a payment, or a problem with your account, don't click the link. Go directly to the company's official website or app instead. Keeping your software updated and using security protection can also help prevent attacks before they cause damage.

Holiday shopping presents new opportunities for scammers

With holiday shopping ramping up, it also creates plenty of opportunities for cybercriminals.

“People are buying more, looking for discounts, and receiving more delivery notifications than usual,” Corrons said. “Criminals take advantage of that activity to hide their scams among legitimate transactions.

“Fake online stores, fraudulent advertisements, bogus delivery notifications, and messages claiming there's a problem with a payment are all things consumers should watch for.”

Other things to look for: scams don't always start on obviously suspicious websites.

“Criminals can advertise fake stores on popular social media platforms, impersonate familiar retailers, or send convincing messages that appear to come from delivery companies,” Corrons said. “My advice is to be especially cautious with unfamiliar online stores and deals advertised through social media. Whenever possible, pay by credit card, which generally offers better protection if something goes wrong.”

Take action

Corrons shared some more advice to help consumers navigate the increase in data breaches.

“For the average person, I wouldn't say there's anything radically new they need to do,” he said/ “Keep your accounts protected, check your bank statements regularly, and be careful with unexpected messages asking for personal information.

“What I would really emphasize is that if you hear about a breach affecting a service you use, don't just assume there's nothing you can do. Find out what information was exposed and whether you need to take action. And if your password was compromised, change it, including on any other accounts where you've been using the same one.”