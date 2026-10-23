Southwest is changing its Companion Pass — and getting free flights could become much harder

Big changes arrive January 1: Southwest is replacing A-List and A-List Preferred with Silver and Gold, while adding a new Platinum tier.

Companion Pass is changing: Unlimited companion travel will require Platinum status, earned through 140,000 qualifying points or 100 qualifying one-way flights.

Credit card bonuses lose their shortcut: Starting in 2027, most new cardholder welcome bonuses will no longer count toward Companion Pass qualification.

For years, Southwest's Companion Pass has been one of the best perks in airline travel. Earn it, and you can bring a designated companion along on eligible Southwest flights without paying another airfare.

But starting January 1, 2027, earning that benefit is about to look very different. Southwest has announced a major overhaul of its Rapid Rewards program, introducing three membership tiers and changing how travelers qualify for Companion Pass benefits.

And while the airline is promoting more opportunities to earn rewards, some travelers could find their favorite perk significantly harder to get.

What's changing exactly?

Southwest is replacing its familiar A-List and A-List Preferred levels with Silver and Gold, while adding a new Platinum tier.

Here's what it takes to qualify:

Silver: 35,000 Tier Qualifying Points (TQPs) or 25 qualifying one-way flight

Gold: 65,000 TQPs or 50 qualifying one-way flights

Platinum: 140,000 TQPs or 100 qualifying one-way flights.

Platinum members receive unlimited Companion Pass trips, along with perks such as three free checked bags and extra-legroom seat selection when available.

There's also a new milestone reward: Earn 95,000 TQPs or fly 75 qualifying one-way flights, and you'll receive three Companion Pass trips.

Each can cover a one-way or round-trip itinerary, making the benefit useful, but considerably more limited than an unlimited pass.

The biggest change involves credit cards

Previously, travelers could qualify for Companion Pass by earning 135,000 eligible points in a calendar year, including qualifying credit card welcome bonuses.

Starting in 2027, those bonuses won't count toward the new status requirements. Instead, purchases made with Southwest Rapid Rewards credit cards will earn one TQP for every dollar spent.

That simplifies the math, but it also means travelers relying heavily on welcome bonuses may lose a popular way to earn unlimited companion travel.

Also, starting January 1st, Southwest will give a 10,000-TQP boost when cardholders reach 130,000 TQPs. This 10k boost will get you to the 140k Platinum status.

4 smart moves Southwest travelers should make now

Check your current Companion Pass expiration date. If you've already earned a pass under the existing rules, don't panic. Southwest says qualifying passes earned in 2026 will remain valid through December 31, 2027. Don't assume a new credit card bonus will count. Southwest has announced transitional rules for certain card applications approved before December 2, 2026. Before applying, read the specific offer terms and confirm whether the bonus will qualify. Don't open a card based solely on an advertised points total. Calculate whether Platinum is realistic. If you rarely fly Southwest, earning 140,000 TQPs could be a steep climb. Don't spend thousands of extra dollars just to chase free companion travel. Compare the cost of qualifying with what you'd actually save on tickets. Compare fares before committing to Southwest. Companion Pass can provide tremendous value for frequent travelers, but it shouldn't automatically determine which airline you book.

Be sure to compare the total cost of flights, baggage, seat selection, and other fees before deciding where to spend your money.

The bottom line

Southwest's new program offers more status levels and a limited Companion Pass option for travelers who don't reach Platinum.

But for customers who previously earned unlimited companion travel through credit card bonuses, the changes could be a major disappointment.

The smartest move is to understand your current benefits, review the new qualification rules, and avoid spending extra money chasing a perk that may no longer be worth the effort.