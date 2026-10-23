BJ’s brings back its free Thanksgiving turkey deal

BJ’s Wholesale Club is bringing back its annual free turkey promotion from October 31 through November 9.

Members who spend at least $150 in a single transaction can qualify for a free fresh or frozen Butterball turkey.

Shoppers can access their coupon starting November 14, but they must claim their turkey by November 25 while supplies last.

Getting Thanksgiving dinner on the table can involve a long grocery list, so a free turkey could be a welcome addition to the holiday shopping budget.

BJ’s Wholesale Club is bringing back its annual turkey giveaway, giving eligible members a chance to save on one of the main dishes of the Thanksgiving meal.

The promotion gives BJ’s members an opportunity to earn a free Butterball turkey by meeting a minimum spending requirement during a limited window. Members can shop in-store or online, making it possible to qualify while picking up groceries and other items for their holiday gatherings.

“Our free turkey giveaway is a member favorite. We’re excited to help our members save money while feeding family and friends at Thanksgiving,” Dave Rajkovich, Senior Vice President, Perishables, BJ’s Wholesale Club, said in a news release. “BJ’s is a one-stop shop for unbeatable holiday value and convenience, and we’re proud to be part of our members’ holiday celebrations.”

How BJ’s free turkey promotion works

The promotion runs from October 31 through November 9. During that period, BJ’s members who spend $150 or more in a single transaction at a warehouse club, through the BJ’s mobile app or on BJs.com will qualify for a free fresh or frozen Butterball turkey.

Members won't be able to access their turkey coupon immediately after making a qualifying purchase. Instead, the coupon will become available beginning November 14 through the BJ’s mobile app or the member's account on BJs.com.

Once the coupon is available, members can redeem it online or in-store. The deadline to claim a turkey is November 25, and supplies are limited. The coupon has a maximum value of $25 and cannot be used for organic turkeys.

BJ’s also offers several shopping options for members preparing for Thanksgiving, including curbside pickup, same-day delivery in eligible ZIP codes, and shipping. Shoppers visiting a warehouse club can use the ExpressPay feature in the BJ’s app to scan items as they shop and skip the checkout line.

What this means for shoppers

For BJ’s members who already plan to spend at least $150 on groceries and holiday supplies, the promotion offers a way to get a turkey without paying its full price, up to the coupon's $25 limit. The key is to make a qualifying purchase during the promotion period and remember to redeem the coupon before the deadline.

Shoppers should keep in mind that the offer is tied to a single $150 transaction, rather than multiple smaller purchases. It also makes sense to plan ahead: qualifying purchases must be made by November 9, and the coupon won't be available until November 14.

The giveaway could help members stretch their Thanksgiving budgets, especially if they're already planning a warehouse-club shopping trip. However, shoppers should focus on items they actually need rather than spending extra just to qualify for the offer.

With limited supplies and a November 25 redemption deadline, members who qualify should also avoid waiting until the last minute to claim their turkey.