Consumer product safety recall roundup for October 23, 2026

Recall Roundup: New safety alerts on children's products, appliances and food

This roundup covers newly announced recalls and safety warnings from the Consumer Product Safety Commission, Food and Drug Administration and USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

Costway high chairs pose entrapment and fall hazards

Parents are being urged to stop using certain Costway convertible high chairs because the products can let a child slip through and become trapped or fall.

The high chairs lack a passive restraint system, creating entrapment and fall hazards that can lead to serious injury or death.

About 3,332 units were sold at Walmart and Target stores nationwide and online at Costway.com from May 2023 through July 2026 for $84 to $100.

Consumers should stop using the high chairs immediately and contact Costway for a free replacement.

Goplus Corporation, doing business as Costway, is recalling convertible high chairs that can also be turned into a table-and-chair set. The chairs were sold in several color combinations, including purple and white, red and white, blue and white, and brown and white. Federal regulators said the products violate the mandatory safety standard for high chairs.

The hazard

According to the CPSC, the chairs do not contain a passive restraint system. That means a child can slip through the opening between the feeding tray and the seat and become entrapped or fall, creating a risk of serious injury or death. No incidents or injuries had been reported at the time of the recall.

What to do

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled high chairs and contact Costway for a free replacement high chair. The company said consumers will be asked to provide a receipt or a photo of the product and will receive a prepaid label to return the recalled chair. Once Costway receives the recalled product, it will ship a replacement free of charge.

Company contact

Costway can be reached toll-free at 844-242-1885 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, by email at recall@costway.com, or online at www.costway.com by clicking “Recall” at the bottom of the page.

Source

CIYTI princess costumes expose children to button batteries

A small recall of light-up princess costumes carries an outsized danger because children can easily access the button batteries inside the accessories and remote.

The crowns, wands and remote controls can expose button cell batteries, creating a deadly ingestion hazard.

About 94 costumes were sold on Amazon from February 2025 through June 2025 for $21 to $35.

Consumers should take the costumes away from children immediately, dispose of the items as directed and request a full refund.

FoShanShiNanHaiQuNuoAiTongZhuangShangHang, of China, is recalling CIYTI Light-Up Princess Costumes sold on Amazon. The set includes a blue dress, a crown and wand that light up, and a remote control. Regulators said the toys violate the mandatory safety standard because children can get to the batteries.

The hazard

The CPSC said the button cell batteries in the crown, scepter and remote control are easily accessible to children. If swallowed, button batteries can cause internal chemical burns, other serious injuries and death. No incidents or injuries had been reported when the recall was announced.

What to do

Consumers should take the princess costumes away from children immediately and stop using them. To receive a full refund, the company said consumers should write “RECALLED” with permanent marker on the dress, crown, wand and remote, throw away the toys, and submit a photo of the disposed items by email.

Company contact

Consumers can contact the firm by email at Norakid2026@outlook.com.

Source

PowRyte pressure washers pose serious electrocution hazards

The CPSC is warning consumers to stop using PowRyte pressure washers because the machines lack a key electrical safety device designed to prevent shock.

The pressure washers do not have an integrated GFCI on or near the plug, creating shock and electrocution hazards.

The products were sold on Amazon.com and eBay.com for between $92 and $320.

Consumers should stop using the pressure washers immediately, cut the power cord and dispose of the units.

The CPSC issued a safety warning covering PowRyte pressure washers sold online. Regulators said the machines lack an integrated immersion protection device on or near the power plug, also known as a Ground-Fault Circuit-Interrupter, or GFCI. That missing component can leave users exposed to dangerous electrical faults.

The hazard

Without a GFCI, the pressure washer may not shut off power quickly enough if an electrical fault occurs in a wet environment. The CPSC said that creates a risk of serious injury or death from electric shock or electrocution. The agency framed the warning as an urgent stop-use notice.

What to do

Consumers should stop using the pressure washers immediately. The CPSC said consumers should unplug the units, cut the power cord, and dispose of them so they cannot be used again. The agency also said consumers should not sell or give away the hazardous products.

Company contact

No company contact information was listed in the CPSC warning. Consumers can review the CPSC notice for additional details.

Source

Reliancer bed rails create deadly entrapment hazards

Consumers are being told to stop using certain Reliancer adult portable bed rails because the products can trap users and also fail basic stability and labeling requirements.

The bed rails can create entrapment and asphyxiation hazards and also may fail structurally, creating a fall hazard.

The rails were sold on Amazon.com from August 2023 through September 2026 for about $45.

Consumers should stop using the bed rails immediately and dispose of them.

The CPSC warning covers Reliancer-branded adult portable bed rails with white tubing, black foam handle grips and a black storage pocket. The rails measure about 26.4 inches wide by 38.6 inches tall and weigh about 5 pounds, with “Reliancer” printed on the storage pocket. Regulators said the product violates the mandatory standard for adult portable bed rails.

The hazard

According to the CPSC, users can become entrapped within the bed rail or between the rail and the side of a mattress after installation, creating a serious risk of asphyxiation and death. The agency also said the rails do not meet structural stability or retention strap requirements, which adds a fall hazard. Required hazard warning labels were also missing.

What to do

Consumers should stop using the bed rails immediately and dispose of them. The CPSC said the products should not be sold, donated or given away because they remain hazardous even after resale or transfer.

Company contact

No company contact information was provided in the CPSC warning. Consumers can use the agency’s notice for more information.

Source

Squishy toys contain hazardous water beads

The CPSC is warning families to throw away certain squishy toys because they contain water beads that can be deadly if swallowed.

The toys violate the federal toy safety standard for water beads and pose ingestion, choking and intestinal obstruction hazards.

The Rainbow Mystery Squishy Buns were sold at Easy Wholesale in San Jose, California, and the Squeezy Dumpling Toys were sold at a flea market in Galt, California.

Consumers should stop using the toys immediately and dispose of them so children cannot access them.

The warning involves Kaizou Rainbow Mystery Squishy Bun Toys and Squeezy Dumpling Toys distributed by Kaizou Group. The translucent toys contain glitter or multicolor water beads and are packaged in tan plastic containers shaped like bamboo steamers, with cartoon faces on the toys themselves. Federal regulators said the products do not comply with the mandatory toy safety standard.

The hazard

The CPSC said the water beads pose deadly ingestion, choking and obstruction hazards. Water beads can expand inside the body after being swallowed, which can lead to severe internal injury and may require emergency medical treatment. Because the products are toy-like and appealing to children, the agency is urging immediate disposal.

What to do

Consumers should stop using the squishy toys right away and throw them away. The CPSC also warned people not to resell, donate or give away the products, since the hazard remains with the item.

Company contact

No company contact information was listed in the CPSC warning. Consumers can consult the agency’s warning notice for more details.

Source

Organic mung beans may contain glass fragments

Natural Grocers has recalled a batch of its store-brand organic mung beans after finding a potential foreign material hazard.

The recalled beans may be contaminated with glass, which can injure the mouth, throat, teeth or intestine if consumed.

The recall covers Natural Grocers Brand Organic 2-Pound Mung Beans with UPC 000080112600 and specific pack dates sold in stores across 22 states.

Consumers should stop using the product immediately and either discard it or return it for a full refund or credit.

Natural Grocers is recalling Natural Grocers Brand Organic 2-Pound Mung Beans because of possible glass contamination. The affected product carries UPC 000080112600 and pack dates 26-160, 26-173, 26-196, 26-224 and 26-258. The beans were distributed to Natural Grocers stores in states stretching from Arizona and Colorado to Texas, Washington and Wisconsin.

The hazard

The FDA notice said the concern is possible foreign material contamination with glass. Ingesting glass fragments can cause injuries including chipped or damaged teeth, cuts to the mouth and throat, and even intestinal perforation. Consumers should treat the product as unsafe to eat.

What to do

Anyone who bought the affected mung beans should stop using them immediately. Natural Grocers said consumers can throw the product away or return it to a store for a full refund or store credit.

Company contact

Natural Grocers can be reached at 303-226-1434 or by email at media@naturalgrocers.com.

Source

Lidl gelato recalled over listeria risk

Lidl US is recalling a coffee-and-vanilla gelato product because it may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

The recalled frozen dessert may contain Listeria monocytogenes, which can cause serious or fatal infections in vulnerable people and pregnancy complications.

The recall affects Coffee & Vanilla Gelato with Coffee Sauce & Cookie Pieces with UPC 4 0564897 22458, Lot 085261 and Best By MAR/26/2028, distributed to Lidl stores in 10 jurisdictions.

Customers should discard the product immediately or return it to a Lidl store for a full refund without needing a receipt.

Lidl US has issued a voluntary recall for Gelatelli Coffee & Vanilla Gelato with Coffee Sauce & Cookie Pieces. The affected product was distributed from July 19, 2026, through Oct. 15, 2026, to Lidl retail stores in Delaware, the District of Columbia, Georgia, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Virginia. The company said the reason is a potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes.

The hazard

Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections, especially in young children, older adults and people with weakened immune systems. Even healthy people can develop short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. In pregnant women, listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths.

What to do

Customers should not eat the recalled gelato. Lidl said consumers should either throw the product away or return it to the nearest Lidl store for a full refund, and a receipt is not required.

Company contact

Consumers and media can contact Lidl at (844) 747-5435. The company also listed media@lidl.us for email inquiries.

Source

Smoked salmon recall warns of listeria

Krasnyi Oktyabr Inc. is recalling a cold-smoked Norwegian salmon product because of possible Listeria contamination.

The salmon may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, which can cause severe illness and pregnancy complications.

The recall covers STARFISH SEAFOOD PREMIUM COLD SMOKED NORWEGIAN SALMON SLICED with UPC 4751048940099 and lot D080-148, distributed in six states.

Consumers should not eat the salmon and should return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Krasnyi Oktyabr Inc. is recalling STARFISH SEAFOOD PREMIUM COLD SMOKED NORWEGIAN SALMON SLICED in 227-gram, or 8-ounce, packages. The affected product carries UPC code 4751048940099 and best-before date 27.11.2027, lot D080-148. It was distributed in New York, Florida, Georgia, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Ohio.

The hazard

The FDA said the salmon has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. That organism can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, older adults and people with weakened immune systems. Healthy people may experience fever, headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, while pregnant women face the risk of miscarriage and stillbirth.

What to do

Consumers are urged not to consume the recalled salmon. The company said the product should be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Company contact

Krasnyi Oktyabr Inc. can be reached at (718) 858-6720 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET.

Source

Kayem meats recalled after temperature abuse

Kayem Foods is recalling ready-to-eat meat and poultry products after the items may have been exposed to unsafe temperatures during storage.

The products may have experienced temperature abuse, raising a high-risk food safety concern classified by FSIS as Class I.

The recall affects ready-to-eat meat and poultry products bearing establishment numbers EST. M/P 7839, EST. P 20935A and EST. M 9520 that were shipped nationwide and to Hong Kong.

Consumers should not eat the products and should throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

Kayem Foods Inc. is recalling certain ready-to-eat meat and poultry products because they may have experienced temperature abuse during storage. The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service classified the event as a high-risk, Class I recall. The products were shipped to retail and foodservice locations nationwide and to Hong Kong.

The hazard

FSIS said the concern is that temperature abuse during storage can allow harmful bacteria to grow in ready-to-eat foods that may be consumed without additional cooking. The agency said some of the products may still be in consumers’ refrigerators. No confirmed reports of illness had been linked to the products at the time of the notice.

What to do

Consumers who purchased the recalled meat or poultry products should not consume them. FSIS said the products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Company contact

Kayem Foods Customer Service can be reached at 1-800-426-6100 or info@kayem.com. Media inquiries can be directed to Kraig Naasz at 703-628-3669 or media@kayem.com.

Source