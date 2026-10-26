Apple's first foldable iPhone goes on sale to strong demand and mixed reviews

Apple's first foldable iPhone went on sale October 23, with a starting price of $1,999, making it the company's most expensive entry-level iPhone.

Consumer demand has been strong, with preorders quickly exhausting initial supplies and some buyers facing delivery dates extending into January 2027.

Reaction has been mixed, with buyers praising the innovative design but questioning the high price, camera compromises, and software limitations.

Apple has officially entered the foldable smartphone market, launching its first folding iPhone on Friday. And while the $1,999 price tag may give many consumers pause, early demand suggests plenty of Apple customers are willing to pay a premium for the company's newest technology.

The new iPhone Duo folds into a compact device roughly the size of a passport, then opens into a larger screen resembling a small tablet. It represents one of Apple's most significant changes to the iPhone's physical design since the original device debuted in 2007.

Consumers responded quickly. Within minutes of preorders opening on October 16, estimated delivery dates began slipping from launch day into November, December, and eventually late January 2027.

Apple described the initial response as "nothing short of extraordinary," according to Reuters.

But the early sellout doesn't necessarily establish how popular the phone will be over the long term. Apple hasn't disclosed preorder totals or initial inventory, making it difficult to determine how much of the shortage reflects unusually strong demand and how much is attributable to limited production.

Consumers line up despite the price

The phone's arrival produced lines at Apple stores around the world, including locations in London, Shanghai, Sydney, and New York.

Some buyers waited overnight to obtain the new device, while others arrived hoping to see a demonstration before deciding whether to purchase.

In London, 53-year-old charity manager Paul Francis waited in the rain overnight for a chance to buy the phone. Another customer, 21-year-old student Hugo Marfani, told Reuters that the device was thinner than he expected and praised the experience of opening and closing it.

But not everyone was enthusiastic about the price.

What buyers get for $2,000

The iPhone Duo features a 5.4-inch external screen that opens into a 7.6-inch display, the largest ever offered on an iPhone.

The larger screen allows users to run two applications side by side, potentially making the device attractive to consumers who frequently multitask, watch videos, read documents, or work on their phones.

Apple has also emphasized the device's premium construction and hinge design, which makes the fold in the display less noticeable than on many earlier foldable smartphones.

Early reviewers have generally praised the hardware, describing the hinge as sturdy and the transition between screens as smooth.

However, the phone also makes some compromises compared with Apple's conventional premium iPhones.

It lacks a dedicated telephoto camera and Face ID facial recognition, relying instead on fingerprint authentication. Some third-party applications have not yet been redesigned to take full advantage of the larger screen.

Those limitations may be significant for buyers accustomed to the camera systems and other features found on Apple's Pro models.

Apple’s challenge

Mixed reactions from some consumers show the challenge Apple faces: convincing customers that a folding screen provides enough practical benefits to justify paying substantially more than they would for a conventional smartphone.

For some users, the ability to combine a phone and small tablet may be worth the additional expense. Others may find that the novelty doesn't compensate for the compromises.

Although Apple is entering the foldable market years after Samsung and other manufacturers, analysts believe its arrival could significantly expand the category.

Research firm IDC projects that Apple will capture 44% of the foldable smartphone market's dollar value in 2026, despite accounting for just 31% of units sold.

By 2027, IDC expects Apple to become the market leader in both sales value and unit shipments.