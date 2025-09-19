Write a review
  2. News
  3. Mortgage Trends and Foreclosure Rates

Mortgage rates continue to fall, improving affordability

Image (c) ConsumerAffairs. Mortgage rates drop to 6.26%, boosting affordability and increasing refinancing applications to nearly 60% last week.

The decline is prompting many homeowners to refinance current mortgages

  • Mortgage rates drop to 6.26%, boosting affordability.

  • Refinancing surges, now nearly 60% of mortgage applications.

  • Fed cut expectations, weak job market drive rate declines.

Home affordability improved again this week. Freddie Mac reports its Primary Mortgage Market Survey shows the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage (FRM) averaged 6.26% this week.

“Mortgage rates decreased yet again this week, prompting many homeowners to refinance. In fact, the share of mortgage applications that were refinances reached nearly 60%, the highest since January 2022,” said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s chief economist. 

In fact, the Mortgage Bankers Association reported that mortgage applications increased 29.7% last week from one week earlier. Most of those were applications to refinance existing mortgages.

The Refinance Index increased 58% from the previous week and was 70% higher than the same week one year ago. The seasonally adjusted Purchase Index increased 3% from one week earlier. 

“Indicative of the weakening job market, and in anticipation of a rate cut from the Federal Reserve, mortgage rates last week dropped to their lowest level since last October, with the 30-year fixed rate declining to 6.39%, said Mike Fratantoni, MBA’s chief economist. 

“Homeowners responded swiftly, with refinance application volume jumping almost 60% compared to the prior week.” 

Fratantoni said homeowners with larger loans jumped first, as the average loan size on refinances reached its highest level in the 35-year history of our survey. 

Latest rates

The 30-year FRM averaged 6.26% as of September 18, 2025, down from last week when it averaged 6.35%. A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 6.09%.

The 15-year FRM averaged 5.41%, down from last week when it averaged 5.50%. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 5.15%.

Stay informed

Sign up for The Daily Consumer

Get the latest on recalls, scams, lawsuits, and more

    By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

    Thanks for subscribing.

    You have successfully subscribed to our newsletter! Enjoy reading our tips and recommendations.

    Get the news you need delivered to you

    Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.

    By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

    You’re signed up

    We’ll start sending you the news you need delivered straight to you. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.