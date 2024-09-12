Medicare scammers are back at it, again

We’re about to enter the time of year for Medicare’s annual open enrollment and scammers trying to get ahead of that are already flooding the country with scam calls.

On Tuesday, this ConsumerAffairs reporter got such a call. The caller – “Amy” – opened up the conversation saying she was with a “Medicare provider.”

“Which one,” I asked – "I have several for prescriptions and doctor visits.”

“We’re All-American Medical based in Brooklyn, New York, ... and we work side by side with Medicare.”

Sure, Amy. Tell us more.

Amy prattles on, wanting to know if we’ve received our “new Medicare 2025 card.”

“Which one? I have to look... OK, here it is!”

“Does it have ‘2025’ next to ‘Medicare Health Insurance on the top of the card?," Amy inquires.

“Nope.”

“Well, then, you need the new card. Can you verify your address so I can send you one?”

“What one do you have,” I asked. "I'm in the process of moving."

I guess that question was too SAT test-like for Amy or her manager who was probably monitoring our call sensed that this was going nowhere, so it was click, goodbye!

That’s one version. There’s others of this scam that you should be aware of – like “new” Medicare cards with a chip designed to combat identity theft, If you don’t want to be one of the Americans who lose $100 million a year to Medicare scams, pay attention to this:

Medicare says…

In an email to ConsumerAffairs from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), an agency spokesperson confirmed that this type of scam comes in waves and the agency reminds people that Medicare will never call people enrolled in Medicare to ask for or check Medicare numbers.

“People with Medicare should guard their Medicare card and treat it like a credit card, check Medicare claims summary forms for errors, and be wary of any unsolicited requests for their Medicare number,” the spokesperson said.

“We encourage people with Medicare to report if they are receiving such calls or outreach. Anyone can report suspected Medicare fraud by contacting the HHS fraud hotline at 800-447-8477,” the agency suggested.

“People with Medicare can also call their local Senior Medicare Patrol (SMP). To find the SMP in their state, they can go to the SMP Locator or call the nationwide toll-free number 877-808-2468 and ask for the SMP phone number in their state.”