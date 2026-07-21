How to start saving for Christmas now — and avoid a painful credit card bill in January

Start saving now, not shopping. Setting aside a little money each week between now and Christmas is far easier than charging hundreds of dollars to a credit card in December.

Spread out your gift purchases. Buying throughout the year lets you compare prices, stack coupons, and avoid panic-buying when holiday demand pushes prices higher.

Give yourself a debt-free January. A realistic holiday budget and automatic savings plan can help you enjoy Christmas without spending the new year paying it off.

With inflation still stretching household budgets, the smartest holiday shopping strategy isn't spending during Christmas in July sales, but rather it's starting your Christmas savings plan today.

Every summer, retailers roll out "Christmas in July" promotions designed to get shoppers thinking about gifts months before the holidays.

But this year, there's an even better reason to start early.

Groceries still cost more than they did a few years ago. Insurance premiums have climbed. Utility bills remain elevated, and many families are still adjusting to higher prices on just about everything they buy.

That means waiting until November or December to start thinking about Christmas can quickly turn into a major financial headache.

Instead of putting hundreds or thousands of dollars on a credit card and worrying about the bill later, use the next five months to slowly build your holiday budget. A little planning today can make Christmas far less stressful — and help you start the new year without lingering debt.

Here are some smart ways to make that happen.

Start with a realistic Christmas budget — not wishful thinking

One of the biggest reasons people overspend during the holidays is that they never decide how much they can actually afford to spend.

Instead of estimating what you want to spend, calculate what you can comfortably save between now and December.

Include every holiday expense, be sure to include the following, if applicable:

Christmas presents

Travel

Holiday meals

Decorations

Wrapping supplies

Shipping

Teacher gifts

Charitable donations

Stocking stuffers

Family photos

Holiday outfits

Once you know your total, divide it by the weeks remaining until Christmas. As of this publish date in July, we have 22 weeks until Christmas.

Saving $60 or $75 a week feels much easier than trying to come up with $1,500 in December.

Pro tip: It’s really smart to review last January's credit card statements. By doing so, you'll uncover holiday expenses you completely forgot about which will help greatly when building your budget for this year.

Treat Christmas like a monthly bill

You already budget for your mortgage, rent, car payment, and utilities.

Why not Christmas?

Consider opening a separate savings account dedicated solely to holiday spending and schedule automatic weekly transfers.

Saving just $25 to $50 a week between now and Christmas can give you $500 to $1,000 for holiday spending, without ever relying on your credit cards.

More importantly, you're paying for Christmas before it happens instead of financing it afterward.

Pro tip: If you receive a tax refund, work bonus, rebate, or cash-back rewards between now and December, consider putting part of it directly into your Christmas fund.

Fight inflation by buying throughout the year

Inflation has made waiting until December especially expensive the past few years.

When everyone shops at once, popular toys sell out, shipping costs increase, and impulse buying becomes almost unavoidable.

Buying gradually gives you time to compare prices, stack coupons, earn rewards, and wait for genuine sales instead of panic-buying whatever's left.

It’s important to remember that stuff like electronics, tools, LEGO sets, small appliances, beauty products and toys all tend to go on sale multiple times before the holidays.

Pro tip: Only buy gifts that are already on your list. A sale isn't really saving you money if you weren't planning to buy the item in the first place.

Use price alerts instead of impulse shopping

Retailers are experts at creating urgency.

"Limited-time offer."

"Today only."

"Lowest price ever."

Instead of reacting emotionally, let technology do the work.

Set price alerts for the gifts you already plan to buy and wait until they hit your target price. If you tend to shop on Amazon a lot, be sure you’re using their AI tool to set up price alerts so you always buy at the lowest price and get notified automatically when a price drops.

Pro tip: Start a holiday supply box today. Buy wrapping paper, tape, gift bags, and ribbons whenever you find them on clearance instead of paying full price in December.

Give gift cards the smart way

Gift cards remain one of the most popular holiday gifts. The trick is not paying full price for them.

Warehouse clubs like Costco and Sam’s Club frequently sell restaurant and retailer gift cards below face value. For example, you can typically buy a set of four $25 gift cards for just $80 for an easy 20% savings.

Then you can use these cards for teacher gifts, stocking stuffers, and co-worker gifts, and it can make a noticeable difference in your holiday budget.

Make expectations fit today's economy

Almost everyone feels the impact of higher prices, your friends and family included.

That makes this a good year to discuss spending limits, perhaps do a gift exchange and draw names among extended family members, or shift toward more experience-based gifts instead of trying to outspend one another.

I guarantee that most people will appreciate the honesty and the financial relief that goes along with it.

Pro tip: Instead of buying multiple inexpensive gifts that may never get used, consider giving one thoughtful, high-quality gift that fits your budget.

Make one promise to yourself before the holidays begin

Before every purchase, ask yourself one simple question:

"Will I still be happy I bought this when the credit card bill arrives in January?"

That one pause can prevent dozens of emotional purchases during the busiest shopping season of the year.

Remember, the goal isn't to have the biggest Christmas. It's to enjoy Christmas without spending the first three months of the new year paying for it.

The consumer takeaway

Retailers want you to think of Christmas in July as the perfect time to start buying, but a much better approach is to think of it as the perfect time to start saving.

With inflation still squeezing household budgets, spreading your holiday costs over the next five months can reduce stress, curb impulse spending, and help you avoid the all-too-common January credit card hangover.

The best gift you can give yourself this holiday season isn't something under the tree, it's actually beginning the new year with your finances intact.