CVS expands into pet prescriptions with medications for dogs and cats

CVS Pharmacy now offers prescription medications for dogs and cats at its retail pharmacy locations.

The program includes treatments for common pet health conditions, including flea and tick prevention, arthritis, diabetes and heart disease.

Pet owners can have their veterinarian send eligible prescriptions directly to CVS for pickup.

Taking care of a pet often means juggling veterinary appointments, medication refills, and trips to specialty pharmacies. Now, CVS Health is hoping to simplify part of that process by bringing prescription pet medications to its pharmacies nationwide.

The company announced that eligible prescriptions for dogs and cats can now be filled at CVS Pharmacy locations. The expansion gives pet owners another option for picking up medications while running their regular errands, rather than making a separate stop at a veterinary clinic or specialty pharmacy.

According to CVS, the new offering is designed to provide added convenience for pet owners while expanding access to commonly prescribed medications for companion animals.

“We’re proud to be a trusted partner in our patients’ health care journeys,” Sid Tenneti, Senior Vice President and Interim President, Pharmacy and Consumer Wellness, CVS Health, said in a news release.

“With the addition of pet medication dispensing, CVS Pharmacy can now serve every member of the family. Combined with our convenient locations, extended hours, and broad range of health and wellness products, we offer a true one-stop destination for care.”

What pet medications are available?

The new program focuses on prescription medications for dogs and cats. Pet owners can ask their veterinarian to send an eligible prescription directly to a participating CVS Pharmacy.

CVS says the available medications cover a variety of common health needs, including flea and tick prevention, heartworm prevention, allergies, arthritis, diabetes, heart conditions, and nausea.

Some of the prescription products available through the program include medications such as Apoquel, Simparica Trio, Revolution Plus, Rimadyl, Heartgard Plus, Vetmedin, Cerenia, Metacam, Previcox, and Prozinc. Availability may vary by location.

The company noted that the new service is limited to prescription medications. While CVS also sells over-the-counter pet health products, pharmacists do not provide recommendations for over-the-counter pet medications, and pet owners are encouraged to consult their veterinarian before starting any new treatment.

What this means for pet owners

For consumers, the biggest benefit is convenience. If a veterinarian prescribes an eligible medication, pet owners may be able to pick it up alongside their own prescriptions and everyday purchases at CVS.

The new option also gives families another place to fill pet prescriptions without changing the way their veterinarian manages their pet's care. Veterinarians continue to prescribe the medications, while CVS serves as another pharmacy where eligible prescriptions can be filled.

As with any prescription medication, pet owners should work with their veterinarian to determine the right treatment and confirm whether a prescribed medication is available through the CVS pet medication program.